Thackeray to attend Sonia’s Gandhi’s meet next week, says Shiv Sena

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has convened a virtual meeting of Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states on August 20. “Maharashtra chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) too will participate in it,” he said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Congress or other Opposition parties about Gandhi’s virtual meeting.

Also Read | Cong handles locking row: Twitter says rules enforced judiciously, impartially

Raut said the Opposition is united and will continue building its strength. “Unity among the Opposition (parties) is strong. All parties met at (Congress leader) Kapil Sibal’s home recently. Sonia Gandhi ji has convened a meeting of all prominent opposition leaders including chief ministers,” said Raut.

Top Opposition leaders gathered at Sibal’s residence on Monday evening and informally discussed how they could work together ahead of the next general elections in 2024 to defeat the BJP, HT reported on Tuesday citing three people who attended the event.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Pinaki Misra, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Raut, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Naresh Gujral, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Tiruchi Siva, and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad attended the event.