New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Raigad election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra

    June 4, 2024 8:35 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Raigad seats in Maharashtra
    Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Thane, all Mumbai seats, Pune, Nagpur, and Raigad in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

    The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. In Thane, traditionally a Shiv Sena stronghold, the results will reflect the impact of the recent split in the party. Mumbai, with its six constituencies, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central remains a significant battleground where both national and local issues are at play.

    Pune, a vital economic hub, is expected to see intense competition with candidates focusing on urban development and infrastructure. In Nagpur, the home constituency of senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, the focus will be on whether he retains his influence amid rising challenges. Raigad, which has oscillated between Shiv Sena and NCP in past elections, is another seat to watch closely for any shifts in voter sentiment.

    Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.

    Lok Sabha ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
    ThaneResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    RaigadResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    Mumbai NorthResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    Mumbai North WestResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    Mumbai North EastResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    Mumbai North CentralResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    Mumbai SouthResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    PuneResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    NagpurResult AwaitedResult Awaited

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    A look at the political battle in Mumbai

    In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray faction are locked in a straight fight in three of six seats- Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, and Mumbai South Central, while in the three other seats, the BJP squared off against Congress. Prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP contested against Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central seat. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Eknath Shinde's son and sitting MP, Shrikant Shinde, is seeking a third term from Kalyan.

    June 4, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

    The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The MVA constituents include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). There are 1,121 candidates in the fray, including union ministers Nitin Gadkari (from Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Raosaheb Danve (Jalna), Bharti Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi).

    June 4, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Why result is crucial for Maharashtra?

    The Lok Sabha elections results in Maharashtra are crucial for both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the western state sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 MPs.

    June 4, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Counting begins in Maharashtra

    The counting of votes for 48 constituencies has begun in Maharashtra.

    June 4, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    Voter turnout in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra logged a voter turnout of 61.33 per cent in five phases from April 19 to May 20. A total of 5,70,06,778 voters out of 9,29,43,890 had exercised their franchise in five phases in the state.

    June 4, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    BJP aims to win over 45 constituencies in Maharashtra

    The BJP-led NDA has set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has a total of 48 constituencies. The elections in 2024 were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

    June 4, 2024 7:32 AM IST

    Look back at 2019 elections in Maharashtra

    In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.

    June 4, 2024 7:13 AM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis recently met Raj Thackeray

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on the eve of counting of Lok Sabha votes. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls.

    June 4, 2024 6:59 AM IST

    Counting of votes will begin shortly

    Counting will begin at 8 am across the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The exercise would be held at 289 counting halls and 4,309 counting tables by 14,507 personnel.

    June 4, 2024 6:55 AM IST

    Counting in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra

    The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra. The rival Shiv Sena and NCP factions, as well as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are jockeying for political supremacy.

    June 3, 2024 9:03 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Results Update

    Counting of votes for Thane, all Mumbai seats, Pune, Nagpur, and Raigad in Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

