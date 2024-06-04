Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Raigad election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Thane, all Mumbai seats, Pune, Nagpur, and Raigad in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. In Thane, traditionally a Shiv Sena stronghold, the results will reflect the impact of the recent split in the party. Mumbai, with its six constituencies, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central remains a significant battleground where both national and local issues are at play.

Pune, a vital economic hub, is expected to see intense competition with candidates focusing on urban development and infrastructure. In Nagpur, the home constituency of senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, the focus will be on whether he retains his influence amid rising challenges. Raigad, which has oscillated between Shiv Sena and NCP in past elections, is another seat to watch closely for any shifts in voter sentiment.