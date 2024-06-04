Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Raigad election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra
Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Thane, all Mumbai seats, Pune, Nagpur, and Raigad in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More
The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. In Thane, traditionally a Shiv Sena stronghold, the results will reflect the impact of the recent split in the party. Mumbai, with its six constituencies, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central remains a significant battleground where both national and local issues are at play.
Pune, a vital economic hub, is expected to see intense competition with candidates focusing on urban development and infrastructure. In Nagpur, the home constituency of senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, the focus will be on whether he retains his influence amid rising challenges. Raigad, which has oscillated between Shiv Sena and NCP in past elections, is another seat to watch closely for any shifts in voter sentiment.
A look at the political battle in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray faction are locked in a straight fight in three of six seats- Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, and Mumbai South Central, while in the three other seats, the BJP squared off against Congress. Prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP contested against Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central seat. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Eknath Shinde's son and sitting MP, Shrikant Shinde, is seeking a third term from Kalyan.
Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The MVA constituents include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). There are 1,121 candidates in the fray, including union ministers Nitin Gadkari (from Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Raosaheb Danve (Jalna), Bharti Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi).
Why result is crucial for Maharashtra?
The Lok Sabha elections results in Maharashtra are crucial for both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the western state sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 MPs.
Voter turnout in Maharashtra
Maharashtra logged a voter turnout of 61.33 per cent in five phases from April 19 to May 20. A total of 5,70,06,778 voters out of 9,29,43,890 had exercised their franchise in five phases in the state.
BJP aims to win over 45 constituencies in Maharashtra
The BJP-led NDA has set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has a total of 48 constituencies. The elections in 2024 were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.
Look back at 2019 elections in Maharashtra
In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.
Devendra Fadnavis recently met Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on the eve of counting of Lok Sabha votes. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls.
