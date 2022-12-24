'Thank you, Congress': BJP after Rahul Gandhi's 'didn't see hatred' statement

As Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he did not witness violence or hatred anywhere in the country, the BJP thanked him while launching an attack on his statement on China. "After walking 2800kms Rahul Baba couldn’t find nafrat and hinsa in India! I welcome this big disclosure by Baba! Thank you Congress!!" BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached New Delhi on the last day of its first leg amid Covid debate, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally outside Red Fort and said he did not witness violence or hatred anywhere in the country in his long walk from Kanyakumari to Delhi, but he sees hatred being spewed on television.

"The media never talks about love. There is a reason behind this as this is being done to divert your attention. They do this Hindu-Muslim 24 hours on television, to take away your money and hand it over and sell all your ports, airports, roads and other assets to their crony friends," Rahul Gandhi said.

"These people are spreading fear among farmers, youth, small shopkeepers, women, and small and medium businessmen. But, Shiv ji has said 'Daro mat'. Hindu religion says 'Daro mat' but these people are 24 hours trying to spread fear in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

As soon as his speech ended, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference in Patna and said Rahul Gandhi claims to have brought 'Mohabbat ka paigam' but people who accompanied him on the yatra were from tukde tukde gang.

On India-China, Rahul Gandhi said the conflict between India and China is financial. “PM says there has been no incursion. Then what are the two sides talking? The competition is financial. You will find so many cellphones, shoes, cameras with made-in-China tag. We have to turn it into made-in-India. A day should come when a person buys a shoe in Shanghai, he sees made-in-New Delhi, India written,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Rahul Gandhi's made-in-India statement was laughable as now Apple and Samsung phones are also getting made in India, ” RS Prasad said asking whether the Congress government in states have cancelled the projects of the industrialists whose names he takes.

