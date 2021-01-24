‘Thank you West Bengal’ tweets PM Modi as he shares video of his Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to share a video montage from his recent visit to Kolkata on the eve of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. “Thank you West Bengal for the overwhelming affection yesterday. Here are some highlights from the #ParakramDivas programme in Kolkata.” he tweeted.

The video includes pictures and videos of the Prime Minister’s at Victoria Memorial to mark the occasion of ParakramDivas, Shubhash Chandra Bose’s residence amongst others, with sound bites from his speech at the former added for effect.

“Today’s visit to Kolkata has made me think, 125 years ago on this day on Mother India’s lap a brave son was born who gave a new direction to the dream of an independent India” PM Modi can be heard saying at the beginning of the video.

Glimpses of the Prime Minister at the freedom fighter’s Elgin Road residence, where the PM was given a tour by his grand nephew, Sugato Bose, and his brother Sumantro Bose, can be seen throughout the video. In another frame West Bengal’s governor Jagdeep Dhankar can be seen behind the Prime Minister as he waves to the crowd at Victoria Memorial.

“I am thinking of Netaji, I am thinking of my countrymen” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat project, which focuses on indigenous production of all products, would have made Bose proud had he been around.

“The nation is following the path Netaji showed. I often think how Netaji would feel seeing India surging ahead, its army getting modern weapons and planes like Rafale guarding the nation. How proud he must have felt seeing India giving vaccines to other nations,” said the Prime Minister.

“The role Netaji played in India’s freedom struggle has to be emulated by Bengal for the Atmanirbhar Bharat project” the PM can be heard saying as the video concludes.