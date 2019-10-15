The Dalai Lama receives honorary doctorate, says kindness brings humanity together

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:12 IST

“Imbibe kindness and affection as it brings humanity together,” said the Dalai Lama at Chitkara University, where he was felicitated with an honorary doctorate for his invaluable contribution to humanity, world peace and education, and in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace globally and for his inspirational spiritual guidance and leadership on Tuesday.

Speaking on ‘The need for universal ethics in education’, the Dalai Lama said, “Modern education is oriented towards material goals with little scope of cultivating inner values. When modern education began to emerge around 200 years ago, religious institutions ensured students have had inner values. However, as the influence of these institutions has declined, we need our education establishments to take responsibility for fostering values such as compassion, kindness and concern for others.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader believes that the shape of the future is in our hands – the 21st century teachers and learners: “You, who belong to the present century, can create a world that will be happier and more peaceful,” he said.

After the talk, the Dalai Lama allowed students and delegates to interact with him. On preserving mental health for a joyful life, the Dalai Lama said, “Since kindergarten, physical hygiene is commonly encouraged to preserve physical health, but we need a maintain ‘emotional hygiene’, which is a means of tackling destructive emotions such as anger, jealousy and fear.”

“The ancient Indian culture was replete with knowledge about how to do this, and we must find a way to inculcate this into the modern education system,”he said, adding, “We are social animals. We depend on others for our very survival. Kindness and affection bring us together, anger drives us apart.”

Answering students’ questions on how he deals with challenges, the Dalai Lama told them his mantra: “When faced with a challenge or problem, I try to look at them from a wider perspective.”

The degree was awarded to the Dalai Lama by chancellor Ashok K Chitkara and vice-chancellor Madhu Chitkara.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:12 IST