Opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led NDA government's decision to reconvene Parliament from November 30, accusing it of violating constitutional principles.

Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram criticised the Centre's decision to hold a special parliamentary session. (ANI/PTI/X) more less

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats issued bulletins confirming a four-day sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the Lower House meeting first and the Upper House reconvening on December 2. This came after an earlier request by Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju to Speaker Om Birla and Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Houses.

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Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that the government was preparing to reintroduce the Constitution amendment bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of women's reservation.

Deep Dive Why is the Opposition calling the special Parliament sitting an assault on the Constitution? Opposition leaders suspect the sitting could be used to revive bills linking women’s reservation to delimitation and an expansion of the Lok Sabha. They argue that the proposals could alter political representation and say the government has not addressed their concerns about the process and its impact on states. What did the proposed Constitution amendment bill seek to change? The bill proposed increasing the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 543 to 850 seats and changing the framework to enable 33% reservation for women before the next Census-based delimitation. It failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Why has the 33% women’s reservation not yet been implemented? The 2023 Constitution (106th Amendment) Act ties implementation to a Census conducted after the law’s commencement and a subsequent delimitation exercise. Congress leader P. Chidambaram argued that deleting Article 334A would allow the reservation to be implemented immediately.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said that the central government made the delimitation bills public on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, before the legislation failed to pass in Parliament on April 17. “Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi government announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution?” Ramesh asked, adding, “The fight is on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution?” Ramesh asked, adding, “The fight is on.” {{/usCountry}}

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Ramesh's remarks, saying the Opposition's fight was to protect democratic institutions.

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"Absolutely. The fight is on -- a fight to save Indian democracy, to protect India's unity and to save our Parliament's integrity," Tharoor wrote on X.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday questioned the need for a fresh women's reservation Bill, saying Parliament had already passed the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act in 2023 and that his party had supported it.

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Chidambaram said the 2023 amendment had been passed by both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, and that the Congress had supported its passage while demanding its immediate implementation.

"Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act? What is the need for a new Bill?" he asked.

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In another post, Chidambaram said the 2023 amendment linked women's reservation to delimitation following the next Census through Article 334A. He argued that removing the article would allow the quota to be implemented immediately.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties had opposed the inclusion of Article 334A during the passage of the Bill, but the BJP had insisted on retaining it.

"All that the BJP has to do is propose to delete Article 334A. Once Article 334A is deleted, women's reservation can be implemented immediately," Chidambaram wrote on X.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also accused the government of attempting to undermine democratic institutions through the proposed legislation.

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"They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their Delimitation Bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori," he said.

"To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on," Venugopal added.

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The BJP has rejected allegations of vote theft, maintaining that the Opposition was blaming the government and constitutional institutions for its electoral setbacks. There was no immediate reaction from the ruling party to the Opposition's fresh allegations. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha also took a swipe at the BJP, suggesting that the ruling party may have secured the numbers required to pass the legislation.

"So, the numbers have been 'cooked' by the BJP, and apparently, they used the finest 'cookware' available!" Jha wrote on X.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said his party had expected Parliament to be reconvened, as the Monsoon Session had been adjourned without being formally prorogued.

Speaking in Bhubaneswar, Acharya said the government had not yet clarified the purpose of the upcoming sitting, but indicated that the delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation could be brought back.

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"As speculated, most likely the government is going to bring the Delimitation Bill tagged with the Women's Reservation Bill again," he told ANI. Acharya added that the BJD hoped the government would address the objections raised by opposition parties. "We hope that the points which were objected to by the Opposition parties will be amicably settled and the government will change its stand," he said.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, meanwhile, hinted at a possible change in the political positions of some non-NDA parties.

"Guess the BJP government has got its ducks in a row!" he wrote, tagging the official social media accounts of the BJP, DMK and NCP-SP.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also opposed the proposed exercise. CPI(M) MP John Brittas accused the government of using political manoeuvres to secure a majority for delimitation and warned against linking the exercise to women's reservation.

"Women's empowerment must never become a smokescreen for electoral engineering," Brittas said.

Questioning the timing of the announcement, he alleged that the proposed changes were aimed at manufacturing a parliamentary majority rather than reflecting the people's mandate.

"The essence of the Constitution is respect for the people's mandate. Govts must be formed by that mandate, legislate through it, and never subvert it," he wrote on X.

"What is being done in the name of delimitation-amalgamation, merger, acquisition, and buyout designed to manufacture a majority'is nothing short of an assault on the Constitution," he added.

Brittas further warned that the special sitting could become the "saddest chapter in the history of Indian democracy".

"A majority manufactured through political manipulation is not a mandate. It is a mockery of democracy," he said.

On X, Congress MP Tewari said the request “mocks the institution of Parliament”, while adding that it was time for the Winter Session to convene. The government had not prorogued the Monsoon Session, which concluded on August 13.

“A Special Session is a mechanism for convening during the inter-session period. It can and should not become a substitute for a regular winter session,” Tewari wrote. He added, “Why not just convene a regular winter session and the government can if the government chooses too, it can always regurgitate defeated legislation.”

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the short duration of the upcoming sitting, saying the government had given the Rajya Sabha only two days after more than 90 days of uncertainty over Parliament's calendar.

In a post on X, she said she had written to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on November 19 seeking clarity on the parliamentary schedule.

"Is this a substitute for the Winter Session? Parliament is not a clearance counter for the Executive. It exists to hold the Government accountable, not rubber-stamp its agenda," she wrote.

BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said the government had not clarified the agenda for the upcoming parliamentary sitting and expressed hope that it would reconsider its position on the delimitation legislation.

"We hope that the points which were objected to by the Opposition parties will be amicably settled and the government will change its stand," he told ANI.

What BJP says

Amit Shah on Thursday reiterated the government's commitment to providing 33% reservation to women, accusing the Congress of holding up its implementation.

"Women will definitely get 33% reservation; this is our resolve," Shah wrote on X.

"Congress has been blocking this. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that it is the resolve of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the women of this country will get 33% reservation," he said.

Why the Opposition is objecting

The proposed delimitation legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from its current 543 elected seats to a maximum of 850. The government has linked the proposed expansion to the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lower House.

Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill in September 2023 through the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The law provides for reserving one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly, including seats reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The reservation has not yet come into effect. Under the 2023 Act, its implementation is subject to a Census being conducted after the law's commencement and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

Earlier this year, the government introduced the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. It proposed increasing the strength of the Lower House to a maximum of 850 seats and changing the existing framework to enable the implementation of women's reservation before the next Census-based delimitation.

The Bill was put to a vote the next day but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has called for implementing the 33% reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha without waiting for an expansion of seats. Opposition parties have also questioned the proposed delimitation exercise, including the use of the 2011 Census as its population reference and its potential impact on the representation of states.

The Opposition earlier also raised concerns that population-based delimitation could give northern states a larger share of Lok Sabha seats while reducing the southern states' relative representation. States such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala say they should not be disadvantaged for controlling population growth.

The government at the time rejected this concern. Amit Shah said the expansion would increase southern states' seats from 129 (out of 543) to 195 (out of 850), keeping their combined share of the Lok Sabha at around 24%. The Opposition, though, sought clarity on the formula for allocating seats.