Only independent judges can act as oversight over Government: SC judge

Only independent judges can act as oversight over the acts of the Government, Supreme Court judge PS Narasimha has said while underscoring that the independence of judiciary is the foundational pillar for the intertwining of democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law.

According to justice PS Narasimha, the rule of law is the bedrock of democracy.

The Supreme Court judge, who is in line to become the Chief Justice of India in 2027, was delivering a lecture in the national Capital on Tuesday, marking the announcement of the 2023 Singhvi-Trinity-Cambridge Scholarship Award, as he stressed that independence of judiciary is essential for democracy.

The framers of the Indian Constitution envisaged the independence of the judiciary as a post-colonial democratic concept, pointed out justice Narasimha, adding political theorists, jurists and thinkers have disagreed with the concept that democracy is only about majority rule.

“It is understood that certain values and frameworks need to be followed in a society which confirms equal rights to all citizens. Independence of judiciary, therefore, becomes a foundational pillar for the intertwining of democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law,” said the judge.

According to justice Narasimha, the rule of law, which is the bedrock of democracy, will be diluted if the independence of the judiciary is not upheld.

“This separation of powers is the accepted principle on which any dynamic form of government exists. If the independence of judiciary is compromised, then the concept of Government itself comes under threat. Only independent judges can act as oversight over the acts of the government,” he said.

The Singhvi-Trinity- Cambridge Scholarship Award has been established by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The function was organised by the Jindal Global Law School of OP Jindal Global University.

Speaking at the event, Singhvi said that it is the judiciary in its independent capacity that breathes lives into not just a system of governance but also a broader social commitment that values equality, fairness and justice.

“An independent judiciary serves as a neutral referee resolving conflicts, not based on the might of the parties but on the might of the law. An independent judiciary is the lifeblood of democracy and is essential for accountability and promotes transparency and guards our fundamental rights while upholding the principle of justice for all,” added the veteran lawyer.

The 2023 Scholarship Award has been given to Jai Chander Brunner of the Jindal Global Law School.

