The Kashmir Files: Police warn against clicking on download links sent on WhatsApp

Police have cautioned against clicking on suspicious links sent on social media and WhatsApp on the pretext of providing free access to the newly-released movie “The Kashmir Files”. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said that clicking on malware sent on WhatsApp could end up hacking phones and emptying bank accounts linked to the mobile numbers.

“There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie's name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people's phone or duping them of money,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

However, Singh said, there have been cases where gullible phone users have ended up losing their savings after a few clicks on the links sent to them on WhatsApp.

“Most recently, three people approached the police within a period of a 24 hours from just one police station with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined ₹30 lakh,” the officer said, as quoted by PTI.

Singh advised social media users to not share click on links shared with them on WhatsApp or other social media platforms by unknown persons. In case of links shared by family members or acquaintances, users should first check with them if they have watched or seen that file before opening it.

Video clippings and links of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, have been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups since its release.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on "The Kashmir Files" for "bringing the truth in its correct form", saying history has to be presented in the right context from time to time.

(With PTI inputs)