Kerala HC after watching ‘The Kerala Story’ trailer: 'What's against Islam in it?'

The Kerala high court asked the petitioners seeking to stay the release of ‘The Kerala Story’, which hit theatres on Friday, as what was there in the film that's against Islam.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma (in pic) Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The high court, while refusing to issue a stay order on the release of the film, observed that there was no allegation against a religion, but only against the organisation Islamic State or ISIS.

"There is something called freedom of speech and expression. They have artistic freedom, we have to balance that also", Justice Nagaresh orally stated while refusing to grant an interim order.

A division bench comprising Justice N Nagaresh and Justice Mohammed Nias CP considered the matter.

“What is there in the film that is against Islam? There is no allegation against a religion, but only against the organization ISIS," Justice Nagaresh said.

The bench watched The Kerala Story trailer before refusing to stay its screenings, saying that there was nothing offensive to any particular community in it.

The court sought to know whether the entire trailer was against society.

“Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?” the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the censor certificate of the film.

"So many movies have already come out about such organizations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in society?" the court observed.

The petitioners argued that the film would inject poison into the minds of innocent people. The petitioners argued that no agency has yet detected the existence of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the producer told the court that the teaser, which claimed that more than 32,000 women from the southern state were recruited to the Islamic State or ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

(With inputs from ANI)

