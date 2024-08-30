 The lateral entry saga, back from the UPA dayss | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The lateral entry saga, back from the UPA dayss

ByRajeev Jayaswal, Zia Haq, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2024 06:01 AM IST

The issue of lateral entry was back in the spotlight this month when the Narendra Modi government put out an advertisement for 45 posts in various departments

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government disregarded the recommendation of the Second Administrative Reforms Committee (ARC) chaired by M Veerappa Moily on formalising the process of lateral entry of government officers, went ahead with an alternative plan to do so, but abandoned it later after opposition from ministries, according to documents reviewed by HT and senior officials then in government.

u.p.s.c building in delhi // photographs by priyanka parashar on 26 August 2013
u.p.s.c building in delhi // photographs by priyanka parashar on 26 August 2013
