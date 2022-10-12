THE rankings: IISc top in Indian institutes, major IITs continue boycott | List

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained its spot as the highest-ranking Indian university in the 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings. Meanwhile, major IITs including those in Delhi, Roorkee, Kanpur, Mumbai, and Kharagpur continued to boycott the rankings for 3rd year in a row citing issues of 'transparency' in the ranking parameters. With 75 institutes featuring in THE's 2023 ranking, India became the 6th most represented country in the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five Indian universities made it into the world's top 500 varsities – IISc, Bengaluru; JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysore; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan; Alagappa University, Karaikudi; and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

IISc has been placed in the 251-300 bracket, jumping one ranking band from last year. MGU, which was tied at the third spot, jumped two ranking bands, from 601-800 in the 2022 ranking to 401-500 in the latest tally. In total, 22 Indian universities made it below rank 800 - three of which were debutant entries.

Six universities made their debut in THE rankings this year, with Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences attaining the highest among new entrants in the 351-400 band and jumping straight to the joint second-highest spot in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Institutes / Universities Ranking band Indian Institute of Science 251-300 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research 351-400 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 351-400 Alagappa University 401-500 Mahatma Gandhi Unviversity 401-500 IIT, Ropar 501-600 IIFT, Hyderabad 501-600 Jamia Milia Islamia 501-600 Saveetha University 501-600 Banaras Hindu University 601-800 Delhi Technological University 601-800 Graphic Era University 601-800 IIT Indore 601-800 IIIT, Delhi 601-800 Jamia Hamdard University 601-800 Jawaharlal Nehru University 601-800 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education 601-800 KIIT University 601-800 MM University 601-800 NIT Silchar 601-800 Savitribai Phule Pune Univ 601-800 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology 601-800

THE World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. The rankings are based on 13 parameters that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the list for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Harvard University. The University of Cambridge jumped to joint third from joint fifth last year. The United States is the most-represented country overall with 177 institutions in the overall ranking list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON