The 'time-travel' flaw that prompted India to block Telegram ahead of NEET-UG retest

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday blocked Telegram and ordered the company to disable its message-editing feature — two directions issued on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21. Security persons checking aspirants before appearing in the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at an examination centre in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The move targets organised fraud operations running on the app. The editing restriction addresses a design vulnerability that the NTA said channel administrators had exploited to fabricate evidence of paper leaks. It involved uploading a blank document before an examination and replacing it with the actual question paper afterwards, while Telegram’s architecture preserved the original, pre-exam timestamp, they said.

Critics and Telegram have argued that the blanket block penalises millions of ordinary users who have no connection to exam fraud.

Action against Telegram world over Telegram has had multiple run-ins with governments across the world. Headquartered in Dubai, the platform operates through a network of companies across multiple jurisdictions, making cross-border data requests difficult to enforce.

France: French authorities arrested Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov in 2024 over allegations that the platform’s refusal to cooperate with judicial warrants had enabled organised crime networks, drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Durov was later released on bail.

Brazil and Russia: Both countries have previously banned Telegram for non-compliance with court orders, including demands for data on extremist groups and, in Russia's case, encryption keys for state intelligence services.

UK: Regulators are investigating Telegram under the Online Safety Act over its alleged failure to remove illegal content from the app.

Also read: How NEET exam was leaked: ‘2 sets of questions papers’, 3 masterminds and a 5-state network