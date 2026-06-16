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    Delhi court allows NEET leak accused take re-test: 'Right to education fundamental'

    The court added that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not raised any objection and has provided the accused with his admit card.

    Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 3:14 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Yash Yadav, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak to appear for the re-examination while in judicial custody, observing that right to education was a fundamental right.

    Youths protest in Jaipur over the alleged NEET-2026 examination paper leak. (HT_PRINT)
    Youths protest in Jaipur over the alleged NEET-2026 examination paper leak. (HT_PRINT)

    It added that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not raised any objection and has provided the accused with his admit card.

    Yadav had filed for 15 days interim bail to appear in the upcoming NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, as well as to attend his sister's wedding. He also sought permission to possess books for preparation of the examination.

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    Home/India News/Delhi Court Allows NEET Leak Accused Take Re-test: 'Right To Education Fundamental'
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