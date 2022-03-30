‘There is so much Nagaland can contribute to India’

When the last woman from Nagaland came to Parliament in 1977, Phangnon Konyak wasn’t even born. The 44-year-old will become the first woman ever to represent the northeastern state in Rajya Sabha as a BJP MP. It’s a significant moment, especially if you note that the state has never had a woman in its assembly in its almost 60-year-old history. Speaking to Sunetra Choudhury on phone from her home district of Mon, Konyak said deep-rooted patriarchy holds women back, but her election proves things are changing. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about your political journey.

Ever since my school and college days, I was always involved in student union activities. After graduating from Delhi, I came back home and got involved with my community and women’s organisations... and then I got involved in politics. Initially, I didn’t join any party but supported individual candidates. Then, I decided that if I have to be in active politics, it’s better that I join a party. So, in 2017... I joined the BJP.

What drew you to the BJP?

I chose the BJP instead of a regional party because it was a national party. In 2013, we had a BJP candidate in our constituency who we supported. We could see the way the organisation functioned, which was interesting.

Why is it that it took so long for a woman from the state to come to Rajya Sabha? Even Lok Sabha was so long ago?

We have a lot of women who are actively involved in politics, but every time, there are political necessities. This time also, there was an understanding that the Lok Sabha candidate will go to them (allies)and Rajya Sabha to the BJP. If I hadn’t put in my application, I wouldn’t have been selected, and somehow, I was. We have a lot of women who are in actively involved in politics, but have to take a step instead of waiting for someone to push them. Nagaland is a patriarchal society... That is also a factor which prevents women from taking the final step.

The BJP gets significant number of women votes and they also encouraged you?

Actually, when I put in my application, it wasn’t like that. It was then in the wisdom of the party that they cleared my name. So, it wasn’t the party pushing me to apply. I was one among many applications that they got. I want to focus on development... Nagaland has a young, educated population and there is so much we can contribute to the nation.

There are many who say that those from the northeast are treated differently. Did you experience that?

Definitely a little bit. I was there in 1997-98 and I experienced a little bit of the racism there... I find that things have changed a bit now... There is a bit more integration. We cannot say everything is totally gone but there is a change. People now know Nagaland.

Your party is known for its Hindutva ideology. How does it go with the dominant Christian community in the state?

For me, politics is politics, and religion is religion. I don’t mix the two. Here, BJP believes in the politics of development. As a Christian, I’m devout, but I am in the BJP and people are accepting about it here.

