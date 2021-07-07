Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / These MPs from UP, Bihar sworn in as ministers in Modi cabinet. Check list
india news

These MPs from UP, Bihar sworn in as ministers in Modi cabinet. Check list

Of the several leaders from Bihar and UP, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras hogged the spotlight. Here's a list of leaders from Bihar and UP, who took oath as ministers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Pashupati Kumar Paras takes the oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union Cabinet expansion, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revamped his Union cabinet on Wednesday as part of the first expansion of the Union council of ministers in the second term of the central government.

Various leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the new Union cabinet on Wednesday, which is reported to be representative of the backward communities. Of the several leaders from Bihar and UP, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras hogged the spotlight. Earlier this month, he, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised as the party chief in place of Chirag Paswan after five or six of its MPs gave a letter in support of Paras. Subsequently, he was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader. Paswan contested his selection as the party leader.

Also read| Cabinet reshuffle: Meet the new brigade of Modi's cabinet ministers

Paras is a Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur constituency in Bihar and has been a seven-time MLA and one-time MLC. He also served as a minister in the Bihar government. He has been appointed as a cabinet minister by the Prime Minister.

Here's a list of leaders from Bihar and UP, who took oath as ministers:

Ramchandra Prasad Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar. He is serving his second term as MP and is a retired IAS officer from the 1984 batch. He has also been inducted in the Union cabinet.

Pankaj Choudhary, the Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh took oath as a minister on Wednesday. He is serving his sixth term as MP and has held the post of deputy mayor of Gorakhpur in the past.

Anupriya Singh Patel, MP for Mirzapur in UP, is serving her second term as the Lok Sabha representative. She has also served as the Union minister of state for health under PM Modi.

Satya Pal Singh Baghel, MP for Agra is serving his fifth term. Prior to taking oath on Wednesday, he has served as a cabinet minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and minor irrigation in the UP government.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Jalaun took oath on Wednesday. Singh was also an MLA in Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and is currently serving his fifth term as MP.

Kaushal Kishore, who is serving the second term as MP, is the Lok Sabha representative from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh. In the past, he has been a minister of state in the UP government.

BL Verma is the Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, he is the first time MP from the state.

Ajay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Kheri in UP is serving his second term as MP. He has also been an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a member in Kheri Zila Parishad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union cabinet uttar pradesh pashupati kumar paras
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP