These MPs from UP, Bihar sworn in as ministers in Modi cabinet. Check list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revamped his Union cabinet on Wednesday as part of the first expansion of the Union council of ministers in the second term of the central government.

Various leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the new Union cabinet on Wednesday, which is reported to be representative of the backward communities. Of the several leaders from Bihar and UP, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras hogged the spotlight. Earlier this month, he, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised as the party chief in place of Chirag Paswan after five or six of its MPs gave a letter in support of Paras. Subsequently, he was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader. Paswan contested his selection as the party leader.

Paras is a Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur constituency in Bihar and has been a seven-time MLA and one-time MLC. He also served as a minister in the Bihar government. He has been appointed as a cabinet minister by the Prime Minister.

Here's a list of leaders from Bihar and UP, who took oath as ministers:

Ramchandra Prasad Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar. He is serving his second term as MP and is a retired IAS officer from the 1984 batch. He has also been inducted in the Union cabinet.

Pankaj Choudhary, the Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh took oath as a minister on Wednesday. He is serving his sixth term as MP and has held the post of deputy mayor of Gorakhpur in the past.

Anupriya Singh Patel, MP for Mirzapur in UP, is serving her second term as the Lok Sabha representative. She has also served as the Union minister of state for health under PM Modi.

Satya Pal Singh Baghel, MP for Agra is serving his fifth term. Prior to taking oath on Wednesday, he has served as a cabinet minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and minor irrigation in the UP government.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Jalaun took oath on Wednesday. Singh was also an MLA in Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and is currently serving his fifth term as MP.

Kaushal Kishore, who is serving the second term as MP, is the Lok Sabha representative from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh. In the past, he has been a minister of state in the UP government.

BL Verma is the Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, he is the first time MP from the state.

Ajay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Kheri in UP is serving his second term as MP. He has also been an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a member in Kheri Zila Parishad.