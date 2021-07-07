Home / India News / Cabinet reshuffle: Meet the new brigade of Modi's cabinet ministers
Cabinet reshuffle: Meet the new brigade of Modi's cabinet ministers

  • The newly inducted lawmakers have already been assigned their portfolios.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed the which portfolios will be allocated to the newly inducted lawmakers shortly after their oathtaking ceremony. A total of 15 ministers were inducted on Wednesday evening to the cabinet while 28 lawmakers were given Union ministet of state berths.

The Union ministry of health will be led by Mansukh Mandaviya. The ministry will also be clubbed with ministry of chemicals and fertilizers.

Former Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur will head the Union ministry of information and broadcasting. Check the full list:

Narendra Modi 

Prime minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Union minister

Raj Nath SinghUnion minister of defence
Amit ShahUnion minister of home affairs; and Union minister of cooperation
Nitin Jairam GadkariUnion minister of road transport and highways
Nirmala SitharamanUnion minister of Finance; and Union minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Union minister of External Affairs
 Arjun Munda Union minister of Tribal Affairs
 Smriti Zubin Irani Union minister of Women and Child Development
 Piyush Goyal Union minister of Commerce and Industry; Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Union minister of Textiles
 Dharmendra Pradhan Union minister of Education; and Union minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad JoshiUnion minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Union minister of Coal; and Union minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu RaneUnion minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda SonowalUnion minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Union minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviUnion minister of Minority Affairs
Dr. Virendra KumarUnion minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj SinghUnion minister of Rural Development; and Union minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaUnion minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad SinghUnion minister of Steel
Ashwini VaishnawUnion minister of Railways; Union minister of Communications; and Union minister of Electronics and Information Technology
 Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Union minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatUnion minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren RijijuUnion minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar SinghUnion minister of Power; and Union minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriUnion minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Union minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender YadavUnion minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Union minister of Labour and Employment
Mahendra Nath PandeyUnion minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam RupalaUnion minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan ReddyUnion minister of Culture; Union minister of Tourism; and Union minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh ThakurUnion minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
