Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / These US visa applicants in India are exempt from in-person interview. Details here
india news

These US visa applicants in India are exempt from in-person interview. Details here

The US Department of State, through December 31, is authorised to waive in-person interview requirements for certain applicants and their qualifying derivatives in various non-immigrant visa classifications.
The US embassy in New Delhi and its consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai will release more than 20,000 additional waiver (dropbox) appointments for Spring 2022
Published on Feb 27, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The United States has done away with the requirement of the in-person interview for many visa applicants in India through December 31 this year, a senior American diplomat has reportedly told Indian community leaders.

These applicants eligible for the waiver are students (F, M, and academic J visas), workers (H-1, H-2, H-3, and individual L visas), Culture and extraordinary ability (O, P, and Q visas).

“This is much-needed support to visa applicants. This would be very helpful to our friends and immediate family members and remove a lot of their concerns and remove inconveniences,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, South Asian Community Leader and US President Joe Biden's Advisor for Asian Americans, said after his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South Central Asia, Donal Lu, as reported by PTI.

To be eligible for the expanded interview waiver programme, the news agency reported, applicants must have previously been issued any category of US visa; have never been refused a US visa and have no indication of ineligibility or potential visa ineligibility.

RELATED STORIES

To identify such applicants, the US embassy will release more that 20,000 additional waiver (dropbox) appointments for Spring 2022 in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, the report said.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us visa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP