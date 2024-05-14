Arvind Kejriwal links Lok Sabha poll outcome with jail: ‘If you press Lotus…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again appealed to the voters to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, saying he will go to the jail if they pressed the lotus (Bharatiya Janata Party symbol) button.



“I made all the medicines free in Delhi, but when I went to jail... I am sugar patient and take 52 units of insulin daily... when I was in Tihar Jail, they didn't give me insulin for 15 days. If you push Lotus (BJP symbol) button, I will go to the jail and if you push broom (AAP symbol) button, I'll not have to go jail again,” Kejriwal said during his roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra.



Sushil Gupta, AAP's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate, accompanied Kejriwal during the roadshow.



ALSO READ: Delhi statehood, China land issue in Kejriwal’s guarantees



Kejriwal was granted interim bail last Friday by the Supreme Court, more than a month after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been granted bail till June 1 and will have to surrender on June 2. Kejriwal will be in jail on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha election results.



“Elections were announced on March 16 and they put me in jail on March 21. This means they wanted to stop me from election campaigning; this means they are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said.



ALSO READ: PM watched me in jail through CCTV, I did not break: Kejriwal



“I have relations in Pehowa. You will ask how. In-laws of my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann come from Pehowa,” the Delhi chief minister said.



"His (Mann's) father-in-law Inderjeet Singh is with us today … From here, not even a single vote should go to BJP, which sent me to jail," he added.



Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven phase general election on May 25.



(With PTI inputs)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during his roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra.(X/Aam Aadmi Party)