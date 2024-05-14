 Arvind Kejriwal links Lok Sabha poll outcome with jail: ‘If you press Lotus…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal links Lok Sabha poll outcome with jail: ‘If you press Lotus…’

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 05:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail last Friday by the Supreme Court, more than a month after being arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again appealed to the voters to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, saying he will go to the jail if they pressed the lotus (Bharatiya Janata Party symbol) button.

“I made all the medicines free in Delhi, but when I went to jail... I am sugar patient and take 52 units of insulin daily... when I was in Tihar Jail, they didn't give me insulin for 15 days. If you push Lotus (BJP symbol) button, I will go to the jail and if you push broom (AAP symbol) button, I'll not have to go jail again,” Kejriwal said during his roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra. 

Sushil Gupta, AAP's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate, accompanied Kejriwal during the roadshow.

ALSO READ: Delhi statehood, China land issue in Kejriwal’s guarantees

Kejriwal was granted interim bail last Friday by the Supreme Court, more than a month after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been granted bail till June 1 and will have to surrender on June 2. Kejriwal will be in jail on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha election results. 

“Elections were announced on March 16 and they put me in jail on March 21. This means they wanted to stop me from election campaigning; this means they are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said. 

ALSO READ: PM watched me in jail through CCTV, I did not break: Kejriwal

“I have relations in Pehowa. You will ask how. In-laws of my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann come from Pehowa,” the Delhi chief minister said.

"His (Mann's) father-in-law Inderjeet Singh is with us today … From here, not even a single vote should go to BJP, which sent me to jail," he added.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven phase general election on May 25.

(With PTI inputs)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during his roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra.(X/Aam Aadmi Party)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during his roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra.(X/Aam Aadmi Party)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

