‘They failed to stop violence in J-K’: Sisodia slams BJP over targeted killings

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the targeted killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Sisodia tweeted after a bank manager - Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan - was shot dead terrorists in J&K's Kulgam district earlier in the day.

"Terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, who was from Rajasthan and was working in the banking sector in Jammu and Kashmir. What has the BJP done to Kashmir? It has been in power for the last four years and has failed to stop violence in Kashmir," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

He also claimed Kashmiri Pandits were being murdered daily and forced to leave their homeland, but "... it seems their screams do not reach the ears of the BJP'.

"When will the safe stay of Kashmiri Pandits in J-K be ensured and for how long will the BJP continue to ignore this brutality," the Delhi deputy chief minister asked.

Sisodia's comments come after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought high-level security for Kashmiri Pandits.

On Wednesday Kejriwal drew parallels between the recent attacks on Kashmiri Pandits with the widespread violence in the 1990s that resulted in their exodus. "They are being targeted and killed in their houses, offices and roads. It is against humanity and country and no one is doing anything to stop it," he declared.

Vijay Kumar, the bank manager of the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam, is the eighth victim of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir since May 1.

Before him, Kulgam saw another targeted killing - Rajini Bala, a government school teacher in the Gopalpora area, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday.