Video shows man who shot dead bank manager in J&K's Kulgam

A chilling 71-second video of an attack on a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam has been shared by news agency ANI. The video - shot on a mobile phone recording CCTV footage played on a computer screen - shows a man dressed in black and wearing a face mask peering inside the bank on a couple of occasions and then appearing to leave. Towards the end he barges into the bank once more, this time carrying a gun and a bag. He appears still undecided, almost leaving but suddenly turns around and opens fire.

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.



The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.



pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

The man shot dead in today's attack has been identified as an employee of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam. He was from Rajasthan.

This is the second attack on a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir this week; on Monday, a school teacher was shot dead, also in Kulgam.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

And, about 10 days ago, a Kashmiri TV actress, Amreen Bhat, was killed in Budgam district's Chadoora area and her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

The terrorists involved were later shot dead in an encounter.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and goverment employee, was killed.

These incident have renewed concerns about the safety of civilians in J&K, as well as that of Kashmiri Pandit living in the Valley.

With input from ANI

