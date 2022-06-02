Bank manager shot dead by terrorists in J&K in another attack on civilians

A bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. Hailing from Rajasthan, he worked at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam, police have said. The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals. This is the second civilian attack within a week. Earlier on Monday, a school teacher was shot dead by terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

#terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in #Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022

The fresh attack yet again has sparked concerns over safety of non-locals. "What a shameful act yet again. This time a bank manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank - Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan - falls to the bullets of terrorists in Kulgam. Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern. High time for security agencies to workout a strategy to stop this vicious cycle of violence," Altaf Thakur, the BJP's spokesperson for the union territory, said.

On Monday, a high school teacher – Rajini Bhalla – died of gunshot injuries in Kulgam. Her family has claimed that they had urged the government for a transfer. The orders had come just a day before her death and it was too late by then, her husband said.

About 10 days ago, a Kashmiri TV actress, Amreen Bhat, was killed in Budgam's Chadoora area, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. The terrorists - involved - were later shot dead in an encounter.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmir Pandit, was shot dead inside his office by terrorists in the Budgam. The incident renewed concerns over the safety of Kashmiri Pandit living in the valley, with the community members, including Bhat's family, accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of not doing enough for them.

Meanwhile, three soldiers were injured in an explosion that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday morning. According to the police, the blast took place in a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised. Further probe was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON