IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
india news

'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight

There was no other past rivalry between the two groups that clashed at Baghpat, one of the arrested had told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST

After the video of two chaat-sellers attacking each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral on social media and eight people were arrested in connection with the violent clash, a video of Harendra — one of the sellers — explaining what happened has surfaced.

In an interview with news agency ANI before he was arrested, Harendra said the brawl was nothing new as the new chaat stall had attacked them at least four, five times before as well. There is no other reason behind the violent fight — the video of which shocked social media, Harendra said. "They do not have sales. They did it before also," Harendra told ANI, claiming that his shop has been there for the last 40-50 years.


The video created a stir on social media as a group of people armed with sticks were seen beating up each other. One of them was Harendra, who could be seen falling on the ground after being beaten up and then getting up and beating the attackers. The video initially gave an impression that there was a law and order situation in Baraut. But later when it was known that the fight was between two chaat-sellers over customers, social media made fun of the chaat-fighters of UP and their cinematic pose after being arrested.

Commenting on the rivalry over customers, Harendra, who is popularly known as chacha, said the rival chaat-seller used to tell his customers that his chaat was from last night's etc., to lure them away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baghpat district viral video
Close
Manoj Sinha at the Horti-Expo 2021 at Police Auditorium in Gulshan Ground in the Valley, initiated by the Horticulture Department of the UT to make farmers aware of new technologies.(PTI)
Manoj Sinha at the Horti-Expo 2021 at Police Auditorium in Gulshan Ground in the Valley, initiated by the Horticulture Department of the UT to make farmers aware of new technologies.(PTI)
india news

J&K LG Manoj Sinha says agriculture sector to be get more share in budget

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
A unique sustainable agriculture plan has been developed in Jammu and Kashmir, which currently caters to all developmental needs without compromising future potential, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
india news

When will petrol and diesel prices drop? Oil minister Pradhan weighs in

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed 100.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court had earlier asked the CBI to come up with very strong grounds against the discharge of Vijayan and two others in the SNC Lavalin graft case.(HT Photo)
The top court had earlier asked the CBI to come up with very strong grounds against the discharge of Vijayan and two others in the SNC Lavalin graft case.(HT Photo)
india news

SC adjourns hearing on CBI plea against discharge of Kerala CM in graft case

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:19 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit deferred the matter to April 6 after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, sought adjournment in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi pushes PPP model for ‘aatmanirbhar’ health sector

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:09 PM IST
PM Modi also mentioned that the government was aware that investing in the health sector would also increase employment opportunities in the long run
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
india news

Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:52 PM IST
India has recorded a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths and there have been less than 100 fatalities in the month of February so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
Harendra claimed his chaat-stall has been attacked before as well. (Photo: ANI)
india news

'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST
There was no other past rivalry between the two groups that clashed at Baghpat, one of the arrested had told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Coronavirus disease cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai. (PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Coronavirus disease cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai. (PTI)
india news

Maharashtra records sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, triggers panic

By Swapnil Rawal and Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:23 PM IST
From February 10, the number of infections has only risen. Since then, until February 22, Maharashtra has added 59,937 new cases, averaging 4,610 cases daily
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi.(File Photo/AFP )
Activist Disha Ravi.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
india news

Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
india news

Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal on Monday, PM Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the state will not be able to progress if syndicate rule and "tolabaji (extortion)" continue to persist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
india news

Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Earlier, this month, the student outfit of Congress, National Students’ Union of India launched a campaign, 1 Ram Ke Naam, to collect monetary contributions from students for the construction of the temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
india news

Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:55 PM IST
According to ward-wise trends, BJP was leading in162 seats, Congress in 45, AAP in18 and AIMIM in 4 till 11am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
india news

How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the coronavirus after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
india news

Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The state police has registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP