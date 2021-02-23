'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight

After the video of two chaat-sellers attacking each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral on social media and eight people were arrested in connection with the violent clash, a video of Harendra — one of the sellers — explaining what happened has surfaced.

In an interview with news agency ANI before he was arrested, Harendra said the brawl was nothing new as the new chaat stall had attacked them at least four, five times before as well. There is no other reason behind the violent fight — the video of which shocked social media, Harendra said. "They do not have sales. They did it before also," Harendra told ANI, claiming that his shop has been there for the last 40-50 years.

#WATCH | The man seen in the viral Baghpat brawl clip explains reason for the fight. The man is now in jail, this interview is from last night pic.twitter.com/PII1Rb5OvX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2021





The video created a stir on social media as a group of people armed with sticks were seen beating up each other. One of them was Harendra, who could be seen falling on the ground after being beaten up and then getting up and beating the attackers. The video initially gave an impression that there was a law and order situation in Baraut. But later when it was known that the fight was between two chaat-sellers over customers, social media made fun of the chaat-fighters of UP and their cinematic pose after being arrested.

Commenting on the rivalry over customers, Harendra, who is popularly known as chacha, said the rival chaat-seller used to tell his customers that his chaat was from last night's etc., to lure them away.