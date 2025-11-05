‘They speak frequently’: White House says Trump-Modi trade talks continue

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that Donald Trump often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the “US President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions” with India. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (AP)

At a press briefing, Leavitt was asked about the future of India-US citizenship. On this, she said that Trump feels very “positive and strongly” about it.

She said that the trade team of Trump continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic. “So I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi um and they speak pretty frequently,” she said further.

Mentioning the recent talks between Trump and PM Modi during the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office, Leavitt said that the US has a great US ambassador to India in Sergio Gore, who will represent their country "very well.”

Trump on October 28 called PM Modi the “nicest looking man” describing him as “killer.” Trump said this while speaking ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Around Diwali, Trump made big claims on India Russia's oil trade ties, asserting that India will halt its oil trade with Russia. Since last month, Trump has made several claims about India stopping oil trade with Russia

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt also called out New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his allegation of voter intimidation by Trump. In the briefing, she called the allegations "completely irresponsible and based on zero evidence. She also said that these allegations are another example of how the Democrat party unfortunately stands for nothing.

Millions of people are voting in New York to choose their mayor. Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is against Andrew Cuomo, a former Democratic governor, running as an independent.