Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Furious Elon Musk blasts 'scam' NYC mayoral ballot form: 'Cuomo's name is...'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 12:42 am IST

Elon Musk called the official ballot form a scam and noted that no ID is required, some candidates have appeared twice, and Cuomo's name is last.

Amid the ongoing New York City mayoral election, Elon Musk on Tuesday questioned the ballot form layout, calling it a “scam.” In a post on X, Musk wrote, “The New York City ballot form is a scam”, adding that no ID is required, some mayoral candidates appear twice, and Cuomo's name is last in the bottom right.

Elon Musk also reposted another post that said that the anomalies in the ballot form hurt Cuomo's chances. (Reuters)
Elon Musk also reposted another post that said that the anomalies in the ballot form hurt Cuomo's chances. (Reuters)

The race for New York City mayor is between 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, who is running against 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo, the former governor, who has experience on his side.

Musk has earlier shown support for Andrew Cuomo, calling people to vote for Cuomo in the elections. He also advised against voting for Republican candidate Curtis Silwa, while also throwing shade on Zohran Mamdani.

In a post on X, Elon Musk posted a picture of the official ballot form for the elections. Along with it, he wrote that the ballot form is a scam, noting that no ID is required in the form; some mayoral candidates have appeared multiple times and highlighted that Cuomo's name is last in the bottom right.

He also reposted another post that said that the anomalies in the ballot form hurt Cuomo's chances. “Zohran appears twice, Sliwa twice, and Eric Adams is still on the ballot despite dropping out. By sheer coincidence, all 4 anomalies hurt Cuomo, and therefore help Zohran,” the post read.

Musk also wrote that “given that he’s on the ballot twice, maybe he can win twice too,” referring to the reports that Zohran Mamdani's name appears twice in the ballot form for elections.

Earlier, Musk faced backlash for misspelling Zohran Mamdani's name on purpose in an X post endorsing his rival, Andrew Cuomo. The Tesla billionaire warned voters that voting for Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral election would be as good as giving their vote to Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani is a democratic socialist who built his campaign by focusing on issues such as housing affordability, free public transport and child care, helping him surge in polls.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Furious Elon Musk blasts 'scam' NYC mayoral ballot form: 'Cuomo's name is...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On