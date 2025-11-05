Furious Elon Musk blasts 'scam' NYC mayoral ballot form: 'Cuomo's name is...'

Amid the ongoing New York City mayoral election, Elon Musk on Tuesday questioned the ballot form layout, calling it a “scam.” In a post on X, Musk wrote, “The New York City ballot form is a scam”, adding that no ID is required, some mayoral candidates appear twice, and Cuomo's name is last in the bottom right. Elon Musk also reposted another post that said that the anomalies in the ballot form hurt Cuomo's chances. (Reuters)

The race for New York City mayor is between 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, who is running against 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo, the former governor, who has experience on his side.

Musk has earlier shown support for Andrew Cuomo, calling people to vote for Cuomo in the elections. He also advised against voting for Republican candidate Curtis Silwa, while also throwing shade on Zohran Mamdani.

He also reposted another post that said that the anomalies in the ballot form hurt Cuomo's chances. “Zohran appears twice, Sliwa twice, and Eric Adams is still on the ballot despite dropping out. By sheer coincidence, all 4 anomalies hurt Cuomo, and therefore help Zohran,” the post read.

Musk also wrote that “given that he’s on the ballot twice, maybe he can win twice too,” referring to the reports that Zohran Mamdani's name appears twice in the ballot form for elections.

Earlier, Musk faced backlash for misspelling Zohran Mamdani's name on purpose in an X post endorsing his rival, Andrew Cuomo. The Tesla billionaire warned voters that voting for Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral election would be as good as giving their vote to Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani is a democratic socialist who built his campaign by focusing on issues such as housing affordability, free public transport and child care, helping him surge in polls.