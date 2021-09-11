Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Thinker par excellence’: PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Acharya Vinoba Bhave
india news

‘Thinker par excellence’: PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Acharya Vinoba Bhave

Vinoba Bhave, remembered as a great scholar-saint, was a 20th-century Gandhian thinker who advocated for non-violence and human rights. Often called Acharya (the Sanskrit term for ‘teacher’), he is best known for the Bhoodan Movement or ‘Bloodless Revolution’, a voluntary land reform movement.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the great social reformer Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to social reformer Vinayak Narahari Bhave, better known as Acharya Vinoba Bhave, on the latter's 126th birth anniversary. Taking to his official account on Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the scholar-saint for his “commitment to India's freedom” and for being a “firm believer in non-violence”. Modi, in his tribute, also mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi had once referred to Acharya Vinoba Bhave as someone who was “absolutely against untouchability.”

“Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India's freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work,” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet. “He was a thinker par excellence.”

RELATED STORIES

Vinoba Bhave, remembered as a great scholar-saint, was a 20th-century Gandhian thinker who advocated for non-violence and human rights. Often called Acharya (the Sanskrit term for ‘teacher’), he is best known for the Bhoodan Movement or ‘Bloodless Revolution’, a voluntary land reform movement at the Pochampally village, now in Telangana. He also translated the Gita into the Marathi language and termed it ‘Geetai’, meaning ‘Mother Geeta’ in the vernacular.

Vinoba Bhave was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's speech at the Benaras College during the heydays of the freedom struggle. He later exchanged letters with Gandhi, following which the Mahatma asked him to come to the Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad for a personal meeting. Bhave later participated in several activities at Gandhi's ashram, which included teaching, studying, spinning khadi, and working for the welfare of village industries and the state of education in the country, along with other socio-political issues.

On the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary, Films Division paid a tribute to Acharya Vinoba Bhave by screeing a 47-minute biopic, titled ‘Vinoba Bhave, the Man’ on the FD website and the YouTube channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi pm modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Farmers in Karnal to hold another meet with admin today

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Postal service official sold secrets to Pak spy, was honey-trapped: Officials

Covid-19: Kerala aims to inoculate all adults by Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP