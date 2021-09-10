Third-warmest August on record received lowest rainfall in 19 years

August recorded its lowest rainfall in the past 19 years since 2002 with a deficiency of 24% over the long period average according to India Meteorological Department.

The average maximum temperature was the third-highest during the 1901-2021 period; the average minimum temperature was the eighth-highest and mean temperature was also the third-highest. The average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country during August was 31.75 degrees Celsius, 24.39 degrees Celsius and 28.07 degrees Celsius respectively against the normal of 31.09 degrees Celsius, 24.01 degrees Celsius and 27.55 degrees Celsius based on the average for 1981-2010 period.

Also Read | Another wet spell likely over west coast, parts of north India in 3-4 days

The average maximum temperature over central India recorded during August is the second-highest (31.25 degrees Celsius) so far, while the average minimum temperature is the sixth-highest (24.50 degrees Celsius) and average mean temperature is the third-highest (27.88 degrees Celsius) since 1901.

There were two major spells of weak monsoon during August 9-16 and August 23-27, when northwest, central and adjoining peninsular and west coast of India received subdued rainfall.

Intra-seasonal variation in terms of week-by-week rainfall variation over India shows that monsoon rainfall activities were largely subdued consecutively for three weeks. “The formation of fewer low-pressure systems (PLS) and their lesser number of days compared to the climatology and absence of their longer westward movements during August contributed to the large deficient rainfall in central India as well as all India,” IMD said in statement on Friday.

Negative Indian Ocean Dipole over the tropical Indian Ocean, which is unfavourable for monsoon prevailed throughout August, which contributed to deficient rainfall. There were fewer typhoons in the West Pacific and so there was an absence of westward movement of their remnants into Bay of Bengal. This led to fewer low-pressure systems forming over Bay of Bengal.