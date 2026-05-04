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Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kazhakkoottam election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:31:01 am IST
Live updates on election results for Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakkoottam seats in Kerala. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Kerala assembly elections.
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Results for the 2026 Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram are being declared today, with counting underway across constituencies in Kerala’s capital region. As the administrative and political hub of the state, Thiruvananthapuram remains central to understanding Kerala’s electoral mood. The run-up to results has been marked by sharp political claims, with the Left Democratic Front asserting there is no anti-incumbency and expressing confidence of returning to power, while the United Democratic Front has welcomed exit poll projections, saying they align with its expectations. The National Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, has pointed to anti-incumbency sentiment but ruled out a strong pro-UDF wave. With multiple narratives in play, constituency-wise trends and candidate performances from the capital region will be closely tracked for early signals. Stay tuned for verified updates and official results through the day. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:31:01 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyKerala election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakkoottam seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:00:01 am
Who won in Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakkoottam constituencies in 2021Thiruvananthapuram remains a key battleground, with parties offering contrasting interpretations of exit polls—Left Democratic Front dismissing them, United Democratic Front expressing confidence, and National Democratic Alliance pointing to anti-incumbency trends.