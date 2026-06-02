‘This is not monarchy’: Bihar CM's indirect swipe at Rabri Devi over not vacating government bungalow

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday took an indirect swipe at former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi over her refusal to vacate an official bungalow that has since been allotted to a minister in the NDA government. The chief minister hit out at the former chief minister, saying it was “not a monarchy” where someone could refuse to vacate a government residence. (ANI/Santosh Kumar/HT Photio)

The controversy broke out after the building construction department issued an order assigning the bungalow to dairy and fisheries minister Nand Kishor Ram.

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Rabri Devi, who was on a vacation when the order was issued, returned to Patna and made it clear that she had no intention of leaving the residence.

Bihar CM attacks Rabri Devi over bungalow notice The chief minister hit out at the former chief minister, saying it was “not a monarchy” where someone could refuse to vacate a government residence. While speaking on the matter, Choudhary did not name either the opposition party or any of its leaders.

He was addressing people at a Sahyog Camp in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, a programme launched by the state government aimed to ensure quicker redressal of public complaints related to various departments.

The BJP leader, who is frequently reminded by the RJD that his political journey began as a minister in Rabri Devi's cabinet, targeted the opposition party and said, “Some think a bungalow is a sort of inheritance (bapauti). One house is needed for the mother and another for the son. This is not a monarchy.”