Repeated reminders, resolute Rabri: Why a high-profile address in Patna is at centre of BJP-RJD tiff

10, Circular Road is one of those addresses in Bihar, which holds more power beyond its nameplate. The house is adjacent to the chief minister's residence and the Raj Bhavan.

While the government bungalows allotted to the heads of state or their rivals matter less amid changing ties and shifting alliances, some addresses matter more in Bihar’s power circles.

Bihar politics has traditionally oscillated between few families and traditional camps, where alliances are slippery and the prestige battle at its highest.

Rabri Devi , who had been away on a vacation when the order was passed, flew back to Patna and remained resolute that she won't vacate the house. Since, then a war of words has started between the rival camps in Bihar.

The issue emerged after the building construction department issued an order to allot the bungalow to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram.

Bihar is in the middle of a new political row, this time over a high-profile address in Patna: 10, Circular Road . The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the ruling BJP is sparring over the high-profile residence allotted to former chief minister Rabri Devi.

1 Aney Marg, or the chief minister's residence, is another address which holds significance.

While Nitish Kumar was at the helm of affairs till recently for the last two decades, parallelly Lalu family's family, one of the stalwarts in Bihar politics, has been occupying the house since 2006.

The house was allotted to former chief minister Rabri Devi after Nitish took charge as the chief minister in 2005. Rabri Devi vacated the chief minister's residence, 1 Aney Marg, and moved to the adjacent house at 10 Circular Road.

Why row emerged over 10, Circular Road It is not the first instance when the former CM was asked to vacate the house. Responding to the latest notice, she told reporters: "I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house."

The house was allotted to her by the previous government under Nitish Kumar in her capacity as a former CM.

Rabri Devi was first asked by the government to vacate the house in November last year when Nitish was still the CM. The government had then allotted the house to Vijay Kumar Sinha, then a Deputy CM.

However, Sinha could never move to the location since the RJD leader refused to give up the bungalow.

Bihar minister for building construction Leshi Singh said the earlier order allotting 39, Hardinge Road to the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, still stands.

"So, Rabri Devi would do better to shift to that house," Leshi Singh said.

Samrat-RJD rivalry The latest battle holds more symbolism than it seems. The order comes weeks after Samrat Choudhary came to power in a first for a BJP leader to head the state.

Interestingly, Choudhary had served in Rabri Devi's cabinet when the RJD leader was the chief minister. Choudhary joined the BJP in 2017.

In over 20 years since, the majority of which was ruled by Nitish Kumar, the house remained with Lal family. One of the reasons behind the move was shifting alliances of Nitish Kumar with the RJD and BJP. The JD(U) chief forged an alliance with the RJD twice in the past two decades.

Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, was allotted 39, Hardinge Road some time ago. However, she refused to vacate her current residence.

RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal had lift as a reason, saying the current house suited RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been ailing for a long time.

Lalu's party also has 1, Polo Road residence, which is allotted to Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's working president, in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the assembly. However, he spends most of his time at 10, Circular Road.