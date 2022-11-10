‘This is pure politics’: Jaishankar on big tech's role in shaping opinion

There should be awareness about the power of big technology companies because we are increasingly seeing that some of them have interests, agendas and views, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the HT Leadership Summit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister was responding to a question about the challenges posed by the firms and platforms that have become huge enough to control and manipulate information as well as shape opinions.

“There should be awareness today that you have private players whose size, in terms of market cap, are bigger than the GDP of many countries,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “It's not just a matter of size. We are now increasingly seeing they have interests, agenda, views.”

HT Leadership Summit Day 3 | Follow all updates here

The minister noted with concern that there are people around the world, with economic interests and ideological viewpoints, who believe that it is "their right to certify, de-certify, criticise, support, legitimise, and de-legitimise. This is an issue"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We speak today about democracy but I point out to you that when democracy gives a result, which sometimes does not suit an elite in some part of the world, immediately you start attaching adjectives and caveats. Now this is completely ideological. It's like saying 'I didn't like the way this match produced a result so I'll now question the match. I will say there's something wrong with the pitch'.”

“Do not take it as an objective evaluation. This is pure politics,” he added. “One this globalisation has done -- it has globalised politics.”

Without naming anyone, the minister further stated, “When you cannot win inside a country, you export the debate outside. When you cannot get voices inside the country you will call back up from outside. These are all challenges in today's politics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has been bringing together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, health, and entertainment, to have conversations that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON