Important that G20 remains true to its agenda: Jaishankar at HTLS 2022

Welcome to the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. Today, we will have bestselling American author and Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar who will share their ideas on ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.

In the first session, Jaishankar will speak on the future of global order, the ongoing Ukraine conflict and climate change among others with Sukumar.

Jaishankar has helped India navigate a string of crisis since he took office in 2019, including the standoff with China on the LAC and the wide-ranging impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

In the session session, Brooks will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Brooks speaks to audiences around the world about human happiness and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organisations. As we stand at the cusp of a new tomorrow following a couple of tough years due to the Covid pandemic, Brooks is someone who can share ideas in line with our Summit theme, ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.