Home / India News / Important that G20 remains true to its agenda: Jaishankar at HTLS 2022
Live

Important that G20 remains true to its agenda: Jaishankar at HTLS 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 06:51 PM IST

HTLS 2022 Day 3: Today, we will have guests bestselling American author and professor Arthur C. Brooks and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to share their ideas that help envision a new tomorrow.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit 2022.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit 2022.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. Today, we will have bestselling American author and Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar who will share their ideas on ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.

In the first session, Jaishankar will speak on the future of global order, the ongoing Ukraine conflict and climate change among others with Sukumar.

Jaishankar has helped India navigate a string of crisis since he took office in 2019, including the standoff with China on the LAC and the wide-ranging impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

In the session session, Brooks will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Brooks speaks to audiences around the world about human happiness and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organisations. As we stand at the cusp of a new tomorrow following a couple of tough years due to the Covid pandemic, Brooks is someone who can share ideas in line with our Summit theme, ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:50 PM IST

    On instutionalisation of Quad

    Jaishankar said he would not get overfocussed on institutionalising of Quad.

    “Exactly what we are trying not to do.. idea is a comfortable consulation process, ability to work together, responding to needs of the day.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST

    ‘I do calculations and sometimes when I do…’

    Sukumar: Do you see a risk of escalation of tensions across the Taiwan strait?

    Jaishankar: I don't do predictions. I do calculations and sometimes when I do calculations, I keep it myself.

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:47 PM IST

    Don't think current state can continue without damage to relationship: Jaishankar

    Sukumar: What can we do that the realisation is there?

    Jaishankar: We are doing a lot of things in terms of various policies and various pronouncements and the state of relations. I don't think there's any ambiguity about our signalling and our messaging. Naturally, they will weigh from their interest and from where they are, but it isn't just a matter of public sentiment. I think it's government policy, it is public sentiment and it is strategic calculation. I do not think that the current state can continue without damage to the relationship.

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:44 PM IST

    On relations with China and friction points

    Jaishankar said that India and China have made some progress on some issues keeping in mind equal and mutual security but there are some which still need to be worked upon.

    “So I think it's in the nature of what I do that you have to keep pushing. I do genuinely believe that there will be realisation, there should be a realisation that the present state of relations is not even in China's own interest.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:38 PM IST

    G20 not a forum to settle issues of international law, sovereignty: Jaishankar

    Jaishankar said that some of issues in our part of the world like respect for international law and sovereignty will obviously influence G20. However, he added that G20 is not the forum to settle these issues.

    “There are other sets of issues in our part of the world -- economic issues, respect for international law, for the rules, countries respecting each other sovereignty.”

    “Some of these issues will obviously influence G20. But remember, G20 is not the forum to settle these issues or even to primarily debate these issues. There are other forums to do that. G20 has a mandate that is very much an economic and financial mandate.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:34 PM IST

    Important that G20 remains true to its agenda: Jaishankar

    When asked how India intends to navigate the reality to achieve the goals of G20, the minister said that the grouping was envisaged as an economic forum and it it's important that it remains true to its mandate and agenda.

    “From India's perspective, we need to reflect not just our viewpoint but a broader constituency that we represent. My sense is that when we sharply articulate what are the presidency priorities, I think we will do so with a sense of large responsibility. It is probably a bit early right now to say what exactly it would be but you can see the world's problems are pretty obvious today like energy security, food security, worries about fertilisers.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:29 PM IST

    ‘This is pure politics’

    “We speak today about democracy but I point out to you when democracy gives result which sometimes does not suit an elite in some part of the world, immediately you start attaching adjectives and caveats. Now this is completely ideological. It's like saying I didn't like the way this match produced a result so I'll now question the match. I will say there's something wrong with the pitch.”

    “This is pure politics. One thing globalisation has done -- it has globalised politics.”

    “When you cannot win inside a country, you export the debate outside. When you cannot get voices inside the country you will call back up from outside. These are all challenges in today's politics.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:27 PM IST

    On big-techs and their power to shape opinions

    There should be awareness about the power of big technology companies because we are increasingly seeing that some of them have interests, agenda, and views, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the HT Leadership Summit 2022.

    “You have around the world people with economic interest, with ideological viewpoints who believe today that it is their power, their right to certify, de-certify, criticise, support, legitimise, de-legitimise. This is an issue.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:25 PM IST

    'Atmanirbhar Bharat goal not primitive, all countries trying to de-risk, be self-reliant'

    “There is a big economic churn which is today centred around more resilient reliable supply chains. There is also, I would argue, a digital churn.”

    "When people today look at the government's goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, we should not think of it as primitive 'globalistaion [vs] protectionism'"

    "This is a new era. We need, as a big polity with very large vulnerable sections in this country, to actually see how we safeguard ourselves in a difficult era. How do we build those capabilities in a difficult era. So it is a mindset change, it is a capability change, it is a strategic change."

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:22 PM IST

    What does it mean for foreign policy in particular?

    “A common worry among all the major economies and polities of the world is...that we are going to go through difficult times, we should not think of it as incidents, we should think of it as complications after complications.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:19 PM IST

    Globalisation model increasingly challenged since 2008 crisis: Jaishankar

    Speaking on medium- to long-term future, Jaishankar said he would be looking at a very unsettled world with a lot of turbulence and volatility.

    He asserted that the globalisation model has been more and more challenged since 2008 global financial crisis.

    “You had political manifestations of that -- Brexit was one manifestation, the election of Donald Trump was a manifestation. You had economic manifestations, which people were in denial about. There was kind of a globalisation mantra which a lot of people, including in our country, bought into without too much application of mind and too much thinking of our own interest there.”

  • Nov 10, 2022 06:12 PM IST

    S Jaishankar speaks on Day 3 of HT Leadership Summit 2022

    Some changes in line-up today! First session with Dr Jaishankar.

  • Nov 10, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    HTLS 2022 Day 3: Author Arthur C. Brooks to speak shortly

    In the first session, Brooks will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls jaishankar covid-19 ukraine war + 2 more

Indian laid off by Meta just two days after joining shares short-lived journey

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST

As these and similar posts surface, messages of support have come pouring in, as have leads about new jobs. Angry posters also commented on Meta's lack of empathy.

As these and similar posts surface, messages of support have come pouring in, as have leads about new jobs.(AFP)
As these and similar posts surface, messages of support have come pouring in, as have leads about new jobs.(AFP)

Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022: Lifting the lid off

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Lupin Aptivate’s School Foodie Quiz 2022 whips up a full course meal with over 10,000 entries from more than 300 cities.

Quite aptly for a quiz about food, the questions were appetising, appealed to all tastes, and left everyone hungry for more!
Quite aptly for a quiz about food, the questions were appetising, appealed to all tastes, and left everyone hungry for more!

Important that G20 remains true to its agenda: Jaishankar at HTLS 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 06:49 PM IST

HTLS 2022 Day 3: Today, we will have guests bestselling American author and professor Arthur C. Brooks and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to share their ideas that help envision a new tomorrow.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit 2022.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit 2022.

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:42 PM IST

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail(ANI)
Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail(ANI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter to donate her kidney to him: Report

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:31 PM IST

Lalu returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter to donate kidney to ailing father: Report(Twitter)
Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter to donate kidney to ailing father: Report(Twitter)

Evening brief: Wait times for US visas expected to be normal by mid-2023

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:25 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations&nbsp;(Representational Image)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations (Representational Image)

Coimbatore blast: NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:21 PM IST

“NIA conducted searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu State in 8 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam and 01 location in Kerala in the district of Palakkad,” the agency said in a statement.

The car blast took place in Coimbatore on October 23. (PTI file photo)
The car blast took place in Coimbatore on October 23. (PTI file photo)

Wait times for US visas expected to move towards normalcy by mid-2023

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 04:40 PM IST

Priority will also be given to H-1B visa holders in the US who want to visit India for family reunions, and then the focus will shift to first-time applicants

US embassy in New Delhi. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo)
US embassy in New Delhi. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo)

Coimbatore blast: NIA raids 44 locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:01 PM IST

During the searches conducted on Thursday, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects

Security personnel at the site after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a car in Coimbatore on October 23. (PTI image)
Security personnel at the site after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a car in Coimbatore on October 23. (PTI image)

Letter row: Kerala HC issues notices to Thiruvananthapuram mayor

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 03:25 PM IST

In the letter allegedly written by mayor addressed to the party district secretary A Nagappan sought party activists’ list for appointment in 295 temporary posts in the corporation

The matter has been posted for November 25. (File image)
The matter has been posted for November 25. (File image)

Gujarat polls: Cricketer's wife, Hardik Patel among BJP faces. List here

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 02:29 PM IST

The list included names of candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of the 93 candidates going to polls on December 5.

BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

Police bust terror funding, recruitment module in J&K’s Kupwara; 5 held

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 03:03 PM IST

The police said a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab one Bilal Ahmed Dar of the Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, after receiving inputs about the militant

Police said the mastermind behind the recruitment and terror funding module has been identified as one Wahid Ahmed Bhatt alias Tauheed (HT Photo)
Police said the mastermind behind the recruitment and terror funding module has been identified as one Wahid Ahmed Bhatt alias Tauheed (HT Photo)

Climate finance at market rate will lead to financial stress: Developing nations

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:23 PM IST

They have made it clear the extent of public resources the developed countries bring in will play a critical role in determining the climate flows

Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP 27 in Egypt on Tuesday. (ANI)
Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP 27 in Egypt on Tuesday. (ANI)

Supreme Court directs Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:21 PM IST

Navlakha (70) is accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence

A bench of justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the order is being made on an experimental basis. (File photo)
A bench of justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the order is being made on an experimental basis. (File photo)

ED dancing to tune of Modi, Shah: Cong's Jairam Ramesh on Sanjay Raut case

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 02:10 PM IST

Sanjay Raut and his associate Pravin Raut were released from Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening after the special PMLA court granted them bail

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out