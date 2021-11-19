Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Those who drink don't lie': Madhya Pradesh official on mandatory vaccination to buy liquor
'Those who drink don't lie': Madhya Pradesh official on mandatory vaccination to buy liquor

The district administration has instructed all liquor stores in Khandwa to sell alcohol only to those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar said “those who drink don’t lie”.(ANI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A district excise officer in Madhya Pradesh said that verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be enough to purchase liquor after a directive was issued restricting the sale of alcohol to only those people who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Clarifying on the “verbal assurance” part which was not mentioned in the directive, Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar said “those who drink don’t lie”, reported news agency ANI.

“No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie..." ANI quoted the excise officer as saying.

The district administration had earlier instructed all liquor stores in Khandwa to sell alcohol only to those fully vaccinated against the virus.

“According to the instructions given in the meeting called by the district administration Khandwa, at present every citizen has to be vaccinated under the mega vaccination campaign being run for the prevention of coronavirus infection in the district. For this it is directed that the sale of liquor from all the 55 country and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine,” the order read.

Governments around the world are trying to combat vaccine hesitancy by announcing various incentives or making it mandatory to avail particular services.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 115 crore milestone on Thursday evening as more than 65 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7pm. The ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement that the tally was expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports.

