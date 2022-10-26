'Those who think Ram Setu not real': Minister praises film, Akshay replies

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra watched Akshay Kumar's latest release Ram Setu and praised the movie. The movie is wonderful and beyond imagination, the home minister said and congratulated Akshay Kumar and the makers of the movie. The movie busts myths and misinformation surrounding Ram Setu, the minister added. "Especially those who claimed Ram Setu, Ramayan and Lod Ram to be figments of imagination will understand the truth after watching this movie," the minister said.

"The bridge was made by people of that time. Engineers of that time had exemplary expertise. And now the entire world will understand why this Ram Setu needs to be preserved. Everyone must watch the movie," the minister said.

Akshay Kumar thanked Narottam Mishra for the accolades to which the minister again expressed his gratitude to Akshay Kumar for making the film. "Thank you @akshaykumarji to you and your entire team, who have made a virtuous and venerable effort to add another powerful and logical chapter of authenticity through 'Ram Setu' in this proud identity of India," the minister tweeted.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu hit the theatres on October 25. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. The bridge which is submerged in the water is roughly 100 metres wide and up to 10 metres in depth.

