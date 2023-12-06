Thousands bid adieu to Dasara elephant Arjuna

Thousands of people bid adieu to the Dasara elephant Arjuna on Tuesday at Dabbalikatte in Sakaleshapura taluk in Hassan district, where its last rites were performed.

Arjuna died on Monday in a fight with a wild elephant, during an operation to capture the wild elephants in Sakaleshapura.

While the mahouts fled during the fight between the two elephants, fearing for their lives, the department elephants also ran away fearing the attack by the wild elephant.

A mahout, who was part of the operation, claimed that Arjuna suffered a bullet injury during the operation, which made it difficult for it to fight.

However, Hassan Circle conservator of forests B Ravi Shankar clarified that “Department elephant Arjuna did not receive any gunshot wounds.” He further claimed that extra care was taken and experienced staff was involved in the capturing operation. An autopsy was conducted by Hassan government veterinary college doctors and the report will reveal all the details, Shankar added.

The 64-year-old tusker, Arjuna, one of the many tamed elephants in the service of the Karnataka forest department, was drafted as part of a team of six that were deployed to drive back into forest a dozen-strong herd of wild elephants that were raiding crops of farmers in Yeslur Range in Hassan district, officials familiar with the development said.

On Tuesday, when forest officials moved to bury Arjuna in the forest plantation, local villagers strongly opposed the decision and demanded the burial to be done at a suitable place. They further demanded the construction of a memorial and charged the forest officials of negligence that led to the elephant’s death. Mahouts also demanded that the carcass be shifted to Balle elephant camp near Nagarhole for burial. However, the elephant was eventually buried in the forest with full state government honours.

Devaraj, a retired Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) told media that the forest department does not have enough trained elephants that can be used in operations to capture wild elephants. “We don’t have many trained elephants which can be used to capture wild elephants. Arjuna and Abhimanyu were part of many operations. Most tamed elephants run away if they hear of wild elephants,” Devaraj said.

Ravishankar R, deputy conservator of forests said that a memorial will be built for Arjuna at the place where he has been laid to rest in Yelsur in Hassan district .

Forest minister Eshwar Khande on Tuesday said that the state government will construct a memorial for Arjuna in Hassan and Mysuru districts. Speaking to media on in Belagavi, he said the state government will further take steps to reduce human elephant conflict by erecting railway barricade fence.

