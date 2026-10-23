Threat email to Mumbai Mayor mentions Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh concert

A threat email was received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde on Friday morning threatening to target her office and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh India Tour event at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the city on November 27. The email also threatened to target Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. (PTI/File)

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in the Capital on October 30, citing security concerns, according to a letter the police wrote to ticketing partner BookMyShow, HT reported earlier.

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ALSO READ: 6 schools receive bomb threats; investigators say emails a hoax

However, as of Thursday evening, the ticketing partner had not removed the show listing from its app or website.

Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert? Police cited specific threat-related inputs, security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season, and other security concerns. The concert was scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. What threats were reported ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert? A hoax email sent to six Delhi schools warned students not to attend the October 30 concert and included pro-Khalistani slogans. Police also referred to specific threat-related inputs when denying permission. Was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert cancelled after police denied permission? Police did not grant permission for the October 30 show, but the ticketing listing had not been removed as of Thursday evening. Dosanjh and his team had not commented on the development.

Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert was scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. In a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed that permission was not granted, but refrained from sharing more details.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said apart from the “festive rush”, one of the reasons is a hoax bomb threat e-mail received by multiple schools in Delhi on the morning of October 15. One such e-mail, seen by HT, warned students not to attend Dosanjh’s concert on October 30.

The hoax e-mail also had pro-Khalistani slogans. Six schools received the e-mail, including The British School, Mount Carmel, Ahlcon International School, and Ahlcon Public School.

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Meanwhile, Dosanjh or his team has not yet commented on the development.