Amitabh Bachchan advised strict rest, apologises to fans as health update from 84-year-old actor sparks concern

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amitabh revealed the doctor's advice and wrote in Hindi, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has told fans he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. The 84-year-old actor shared the news on Wednesday, apologising to his followers for being unable to write as regularly as he usually does. He did not reveal what prompted the medical advice, leaving fans hoping that he recovers soon.

The message followed a similar update on his personal blog a day earlier. While extending his Dussehra wishes, the actor said he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being.

"First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

Amitabh Bachchan's health update comes amid security concerns Amitabh's message comes as the police investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Reports about the case suggest that the suspects had allegedly surveyed other prominent personalities before deciding on their target. According to several reports, the accused had considered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. However, they reportedly dropped the idea after assessing the security arrangements around the actors' homes.

The police are also looking into allegations that the suspects sent photographs and videos of the locations they had surveyed to gangster Anil Pandit, who is believed to have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They allegedly sought guidance on how to proceed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.