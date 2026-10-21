Amitabh Bachchan advised strict rest, apologises to fans as health update from 84-year-old actor sparks concern
Amitabh Bachchan has told fans that he will be taking a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has told fans he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. The 84-year-old actor shared the news on Wednesday, apologising to his followers for being unable to write as regularly as he usually does. He did not reveal what prompted the medical advice, leaving fans hoping that he recovers soon.
What Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amitabh revealed the doctor's advice and wrote in Hindi, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment."
The message followed a similar update on his personal blog a day earlier. While extending his Dussehra wishes, the actor said he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being.
"First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”
Amitabh Bachchan's health update comes amid security concerns
Amitabh's message comes as the police investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Reports about the case suggest that the suspects had allegedly surveyed other prominent personalities before deciding on their target. According to several reports, the accused had considered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. However, they reportedly dropped the idea after assessing the security arrangements around the actors' homes.
The police are also looking into allegations that the suspects sent photographs and videos of the locations they had surveyed to gangster Anil Pandit, who is believed to have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They allegedly sought guidance on how to proceed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work
Amitabh Bachchan remains active on the professional front, with several projects keeping him in the public eye. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, alongside Rajinikanth.
He is also set to return in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. On television, the actor continues to host the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the long-running quiz show closely associated with him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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