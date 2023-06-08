14-year-old raped, killed in UP; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district. The girl was allegedly raped and killed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered a blood-stained bedsheet from accused Kundan Singh’s residence (Representative photo)

Providing details, Basti superintendent of police Gopal Krishna Chaudharya said, “The girl had gone to buy vegetables on Monday evening when the three accused, Monu Sahni (19), Rajan Nishad (21) and Kundan Singh (23), lured her to a secluded place and raped her.”

The minor’s body was found near the Birau Crossing in the district on Tuesday, police said.The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police said that the victim’s family along with others held a protest on Tuesday and placed the girl’s body on the road while demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Cops placated the residents and the body was sent for autopsy on Wednesday.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the minor was raped, police said, adding that the minor’s body was returned to her family the same day. Gaur police station in-charge Brijesh Patel said, ”Police have recovered a blood-stained bedsheet from accused Kundan Singh’s residence.”

Condemning the incident, leader of opposition of the Uttar Pradesh assembly Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The public is shouting against the rapist in the town, but the BJP government is turning deaf to save its own people...” On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party leaders Atul Choudhary and Mahendra Yadav visited the village to express solidarity with the victim’s family.

