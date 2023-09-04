Number Theory: Three charts that show 2023 is a year of extreme weather
Temperatures have been rising across the globe
On August 21, HT analysed global temperature data to argue that 2023 is likely to end up as the warmest year in recorded history. While August temperatures confirm this prognosis, the analysis of two more crucial indicators, sea surface temperatures and the extent of polar ice, shows that this year is likely to break new records on these fronts as well. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.
