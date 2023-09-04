Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Number Theory: Three charts that show 2023 is a year of extreme weather

Number Theory: Three charts that show 2023 is a year of extreme weather

ByAbhishek Jha
Sep 04, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Temperatures have been rising across the globe

On August 21, HT analysed global temperature data to argue that 2023 is likely to end up as the warmest year in recorded history. While August temperatures confirm this prognosis, the analysis of two more crucial indicators, sea surface temperatures and the extent of polar ice, shows that this year is likely to break new records on these fronts as well. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Temperatures have risen across the country and the world.(AFP)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP