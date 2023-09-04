News / India News / Number Theory: Three charts that show 2023 is a year of extreme weather

Number Theory: Three charts that show 2023 is a year of extreme weather

ByAbhishek Jha
Sep 04, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Temperatures have been rising across the globe

On August 21, HT analysed global temperature data to argue that 2023 is likely to end up as the warmest year in recorded history. While August temperatures confirm this prognosis, the analysis of two more crucial indicators, sea surface temperatures and the extent of polar ice, shows that this year is likely to break new records on these fronts as well. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out