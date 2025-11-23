Three children drown while playing near pond in Bihar, CM announces compensation

In a tragic incident, three children died after accidentally drowning in a pond in Bihar’s Saran district, officials confirmed on Sunday. Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for each bereaved family. The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh for each family affected by this tragedy. (Image used for representational purposes)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie duped of ₹48 lakh in roadside sexual health treatment scam; FIR registered

The incident occurred on Saturday in Dhanauti village under the Ekma police station limits, where the victims, who were distantly related, had been playing close to the pond, a district administration official said, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Local residents told police that the children slipped into the water unexpectedly and were unable to make it out. Their bodies were later recovered from the pond, an Ekma police officer added.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru BPO managers kidnapped in fake police raid; constable among 8 arrested

“According to the villagers, the children suddenly slipped and fell into the water and drowned... the bodies were later fished out,” he said, as quoted in the report.

The victims have been identified as Ujjwal Kumar, Tanya Kumari and Sonu Kumari. Their ages remain unclear.

ALSO READ | Man allegedly kills wife, 2 children, dies by suicide in Jharkhand's Dumka; probe on

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened by the loss of young lives and approved financial assistance for the families, according to a statement from the CMO.

“The CM expressed grief over the death of the three children. He also announced ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh each for the next of kin of the three children,” the statement read.

(With inputs from PTI)