Man allegedly kills wife, 2 children, dies by suicide in Jharkhand's Dumka; probe on

A couple and their two children were found dead in Jhakhand's Dumka district on Sunday morning, police said. The police is probing the case from all possible angles.(HT Photo/ Subhash Sharma)

The incident took place in Bardahi village under the Hansdiha police station limits, PTI news agency reported.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Manjhi (30), his wife Aarti Kumari (26), their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4), and son Viraj Kumar (2), Hansdiha police station officer in-charge Tarachand said.

The officer in-charge said the cops had recovered four bodies from the house, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the man killed his wife and children before dying by suicide.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the man allegedly strangled his wife and two children before hanging himself. Our investigation is underway,” PTI quoted Tarachand as saying.

The officer further said that while the woman and two children were found inside their home, the man was found dead outside their house.

The bodies of the four deceased have been sent to the Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka for post-mortem. While the reports are awaited, the police is probing the case from all possible angles, Tarachand told PTI.

The man reportedly killed his wife and children at night and then died by suicide. The villagers informed the police in the morning, following which the bodies of the wife and two children were found inside a room in the house, Dainik Jagran reported.

Virendra's wife and children had returned from his in-laws' house a day before the incident, and the couple's younger son Viraj had been sick for a few days, Virendra's father Manoj Manjhi told Dainik Jagran.

Virendra was scheduled to visit a doctor regarding his two-year-old son's treatment.

Manoj further revealed that an argument had broken out between the couple, who had been married for six years, on Saturday night before they went to sleep.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(With inputs from PTI)