Three dead in fresh gunfight between Naga, Kuki groups in Ukhrul, say police

Three people from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities were killed in separate incidents of firing between armed groups of the rival tribes in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, police said on Friday.

Security personnel inspect a burnt motorcycle following tension in the Kanglatongbi area of Imphal West district of Manipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026.(File photo/PTI)

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According to police, the first incident took place in the early hours of Friday in Sinakeithei -- a Tangkhul Naga village in Ukhrul -- where one person was killed in the first attack by suspected Kuki armed militants. Hours later, two armed Kuki community members were killed in retaliatory firing in Mullam, a Kuki village, police said.

Local police confirmed the deaths but said a probe is on to ascertain what led to the attacks.

“Since early morning, the state police have been unable to reach the spot, but three armed individuals died during the gunfights. Border Security Force (BSF) troops reached Mullam village and recovered the two bodies belonging to the Kuki community,” a police officer from the Litan police station, who asked not to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer said a few villagers were injured in the gunfight but could not confirm the numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer said a few villagers were injured in the gunfight but could not confirm the numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Naga organisation, said in a statement that one of the deceased, identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29), belonged to the Tangkhul Naga community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Naga organisation, said in a statement that one of the deceased, identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29), belonged to the Tangkhul Naga community. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Following constant movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei (in Ukhrul district) by armed Kuki cadres, Naga village guards were posted near Sirarakhong and had gone out for patrol when they were ambushed by Kukis,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following constant movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei (in Ukhrul district) by armed Kuki cadres, Naga village guards were posted near Sirarakhong and had gone out for patrol when they were ambushed by Kukis,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Mullam village authority, meanwhile, alleged that Tangkhul militants attacked the village around 5.30 am on Friday; and two injured villagers were rescued later. The statement added that armed militants had attacked the same village earlier on April 19 and 21. “This act of violence reflects a disturbing escalation. While previous incidents have contributed to rising tensions, the direct attack on a civilian village marks a grave and unacceptable development.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mullam village authority, meanwhile, alleged that Tangkhul militants attacked the village around 5.30 am on Friday; and two injured villagers were rescued later. The statement added that armed militants had attacked the same village earlier on April 19 and 21. “This act of violence reflects a disturbing escalation. While previous incidents have contributed to rising tensions, the direct attack on a civilian village marks a grave and unacceptable development.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Bungpi-Ihang defence committee, a Kuki body from Kangpokpi, said two Kuki volunteers — Letlal Sitlhou and Paominlun Haolao — were killed in the gunfight. The organisation demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation into the incident.

The Kohima-based Global Naga Forum alleged that Kuki militants under SoO are “witnessed loitering” in close proximity to Naga villages.

“Kuki villages including Moongkot Chepu, Shangkhai, Zalenbung, Songphel and Mollen are allegedly being used as operational bases by these armed groups,” said the forum.

Tension had been brewing in the district and neighbouring Kamjong district after suspected militants killed two Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a retired army personnel, in an ambush at a civilian convoy at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district on April 18.

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