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Three die as speeding motorcycle hits van in Assam’s Tamulpur district: Police

Three youths, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed after the speeding motorcycle they were riding allegedly collided head-on with an oncoming van in Assam’s Tamulpur district

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 01:53 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Three youths, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed after the speeding motorcycle they were riding allegedly collided head-on with an oncoming van in Assam’s Tamulpur district on Thursday night, police said.

The accident happened on a recently constructed road in the Kaurbaha area around 10 pm on Thursday.

The accident happened on a recently constructed road in the Kaurbaha area around 10 pm on Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Sultan Ali (21), Majarul Sultan (18), and Zubair Hussain (14), all residents of Chirakhundi village who were related to each other.

“They were triple-riding, and the locals said that the two-wheeler was at a high speed when it collided with the van. All of them died on the spot, and the deaths were confirmed by the doctors of a nearby government hospital,” officers said.

None of them were not wearing helmets. “We are also examining whether they had a driving license,” officials said. The three bodies were sent for postmortem, and the family members were informed, the officer said.

 
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