Three youths, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed after the speeding motorcycle they were riding allegedly collided head-on with an oncoming van in Assam’s Tamulpur district on Thursday night, police said.

The accident happened on a recently constructed road in the Kaurbaha area around 10 pm on Thursday.

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The accident happened on a recently constructed road in the Kaurbaha area around 10 pm on Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Sultan Ali (21), Majarul Sultan (18), and Zubair Hussain (14), all residents of Chirakhundi village who were related to each other.

“They were triple-riding, and the locals said that the two-wheeler was at a high speed when it collided with the van. All of them died on the spot, and the deaths were confirmed by the doctors of a nearby government hospital,” officers said.

None of them were not wearing helmets. “We are also examining whether they had a driving license,” officials said. The three bodies were sent for postmortem, and the family members were informed, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officers said that the van driver did not flee the spot. “He said he tried to avoid the collision but didn’t get time. We are investigating the matter further,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said that the van driver did not flee the spot. “He said he tried to avoid the collision but didn’t get time. We are investigating the matter further,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the locals, high-speed driving has become common, especially at night, and several minor accidents have occurred in recent months on the newly constructed road. “Irresponsible behaviour by the bike riders and sometimes the drivers of the four-wheelers here has become a matter of concern, and we appeal to the police and administration to impose stringent rules,” a local said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the locals, high-speed driving has become common, especially at night, and several minor accidents have occurred in recent months on the newly constructed road. “Irresponsible behaviour by the bike riders and sometimes the drivers of the four-wheelers here has become a matter of concern, and we appeal to the police and administration to impose stringent rules,” a local said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government has been conducting road safety drives across Assam since 2016. However, according to the Assam government’s road safety portal, 2,700 to 3,000 people die in road accidents in the state every year. Nearly 15,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Assam between 2020 and 2024, according to the government portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has been conducting road safety drives across Assam since 2016. However, according to the Assam government’s road safety portal, 2,700 to 3,000 people die in road accidents in the state every year. Nearly 15,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Assam between 2020 and 2024, according to the government portal. {{/usCountry}}

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