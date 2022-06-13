Three die due to heat, exhaustion at a fair in Bengal

Three persons died of heat and exhaustion at an overcrowded fair in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

More than 125 people also fell ill and were rushed to the hospital, prompting the fair organisers to suspend the event till further notice, police added.

The incident took place in Panihati area when a large number of people gathered at the fair organised to mark the arrival of Shri Chaitanyadev, a 15th century saint, from Puri on the way to his abode at Nabadwip.

Four temples, including one that belongs to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), are located around the fair ground.

Two men and a woman – all in their 60s – died due to the extreme heat amid overcrowding, police said.

“There was no stampede. The devotees fell ill purely because of excessive heat. The situation is now under control. The crowd has been peacefully dispersed,” Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma, who rushed to the spot, said.

The government declared a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, who were from East Burdwan district. They were identified as Subhas Pal, Subhra Pal and Chhaya Rani Das, a senior official said.

Following the incident, several medical camps were set up at the spot. Several devotees from other districts had also arrived for the fair. The administration directed temple authorities to shut the gates.

“Distressed to know of 3 old devotees’ death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators and Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy rushed to the spot.

“The fair was not held for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the turnout on Sunday was huge. All those who died were aged above 60. Many people fell ill because of excessive heat and humidity,” TMC’s Panihati legislator Nirmal Ghosh said.

The fair is organised by a local committee, she said. “Panihati municipality had provided volunteers to manage the crowd,” she added.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged lack of police deployment at the spot.

“I am sure there was no police deployment at the fair. Will the chief minister take responsibility for these deaths?” state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said in Kolkata.

Hitting back, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Majumdar is a “trainee state president” of his party.

“He (Majumdar) is making irresponsible statements. These people died of heat and exhaustion. There are many examples of pilgrims dying in stampedes in BJP-run states,” he said.