Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a family over a loan repayment dispute in Haveri district, said police. Three held for assaulting 62-year-old man, kin over loan repayment dispute

Police added that the accused were identified as Yogesh Sunagar, 27, Manoj Sunagar, 28, and Devaraj Taravanda, 26, all from Bommanahalli.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Jainulasab Babusab Tumbaragi, 62, in which he alleged that his family was attacked by a group of six men when they sat down to have dinner late on November 25.

“On Tuesday night at around 9:00 pm, six people attacked my family over a loan repayment dispute. We were having dinner. Yogesh Sunagar attacked my son, Gausamoddin Bakshusa with a sickle. He sustained injuries to his hand. We rushed him to the hospital, and he is currently receiving treatment. We had to give the attackers the outstanding loan amount of ₹21,000. We had already paid a significant portion of the loan with interest,” he said in his complaint.

According to police sub-inspector Sampath, the accused were involved in lending money to vegetable vendors, hawkers, and others in the village at high interest rates. “They were involved in moneylending in the village. They used to lend money to vegetable vendors, street-side traders, and others for daily needs at high interest rates. If interest was not paid, they harassed the borrowers,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

The case over the matter was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.