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Three held for murder in Ballari

A couple and the woman's brother in Ballari were arrested for the murder of a man who harassed the woman, whose body was found burnt near a canal.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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A married couple and the woman’s brother in Ballari have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 26 year old man whose partially burnt body was found near a canal in Ballari district, police said, stating that the three conspired to murder him after months of alleged harassment directed at the woman.

Three held for murder in Ballari

The accused, identified by police as Dodda Basavanagouda, 32, his wife Shwetha D, 26, and her brother M Vijay, 23, have been remanded to judicial custody. Investigators said the three allegedly lured the man to a secluded location, strangled him with a rope and later set his body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The body was recovered on the morning of June 8 near the Shivapura Tambrahalli LLC canal within the jurisdiction of Moka police station, a day after the man was reported missing.

Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said the investigation found that the deceased had allegedly subjected the married woman to persistent harassment for nearly a year by sending objectionable videos and pressuring her to engage in sexual relations.

She added that the accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class court on Saturday night and that investigators would seek their custody for further questioning.

The investigation initially examined whether the killing was connected to a romantic relationship or a personal dispute. As officers gathered forensic and technical evidence, they said they reconstructed a different sequence of events centred on the alleged harassment.

Police said a forensic examination of the victim’s mobile phone was central to the investigation. Officers allegedly recovered evidence indicating that he had sent inappropriate messages and content to multiple women. Investigators also analysed call records, mobile phone location data and communication patterns, which they said helped identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events.

During interrogation, the three accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in the killing, according to the police.

 
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