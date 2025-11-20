Three killed as speeding car rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck in the Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said. All the three deceased were in the 20s, and the accident also led to four others sustaining injuries.(Representational photo)

The incident took place on the Guna-Aron road near Bajranggarh village at around 3 am in the morning. The deceased have been identified as Akash (22), Namo Narayan (24), and Manish Jatav (25).

All the three deceased were in the 20s, and the accident also led to four others sustaining injuries, PTI news agency quoted the official as saying.

The victims were travelling from Aron to Guna for a wedding when their vehicle hit a truck which was moving ahead of them. The impact of the crash was so severe that three passengers in the car died on the spot, additional superintendent of police Maan Singh said.

Among the four injured persons, two are in a critical condition and have been referred to a medical facility in Bhopal for further treatment, an official told PTI. The other two are receiving treatment at the Guna district hospital.

Following the crash, police had to use a gas cutter to pull out those who were trapped inside the four-wheeler.

‘Drunk’ cop crashes SUV into multiple motorcycles, teacher killed

The incident comes a week after a policeman in Madhya Pradesh allegedly rammed an SUV vehicle into multiple motorcycles.

The incident, which took place in MP's Neemuch district, led to the death of a college teacher, injuring his son and three others. The injured 10-year-old's legs had to be amputated, PTI news agency reported.

The family members of the deceased later alleged that the accused, identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav, was drunk at the time of the accident. He was produced before a court, and later got bail, PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Naval Singh Sisodia as saying.