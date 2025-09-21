Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three militants, arms dealer arrested in Manipur

PTI |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 12:45 pm IST

Two insurgents belonging to the banned PREPAK outfit were nabbed from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on Friday.

Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, and an arms dealer, have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

The arrested arms dealer has been identified as a 33-year-old Phijam Chetanjit Singh.(Representational Image)
The arrested arms dealer has been identified as a 33-year-old Phijam Chetanjit Singh.(Representational Image)

Two insurgents belonging to the banned PREPAK outfit were nabbed from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on Friday.

The militants, identified as Thokchom Manimatum Singh (20) and Laishram Premsagar Singh (24), were involved in extorting the public, local businesses and schools, a police statement said.

Also, a cadre of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army was arrested from Kongba in Imphal East district. He was identified as Adhikarimayum Ramkumar Sharma (62), it said.

An arms dealer was also arrested from the locality of his house in Yurembam in Imphal West district on Friday, and arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, the statement said.

He has been identified as a 33-year-old Phijam Chetanjit Singh.

A self-loading rifle with two magazines and 96 cartridges of different types was seized from his possession.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Three militants, arms dealer arrested in Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On