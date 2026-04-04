Three new rove beetle species discovered in Arunachal forests

Researchers have identified three previously unknown species of rove beetles in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's vast yet underexplored insect diversity. Three unknown species of rove beetles in Arunachal Pradesh forest have been identified.

The study, published recently in the journal 'Soil Organisms', documented three new species under the genus Megalopinus -- Megalopinus arunachalensis, Megalopinus mithun, and Megalopinus micros.

The findings were the result of a collaborative study conducted by scientists from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Doimukh near Itanagar, and the University of Tübingen in Germany.

The research team included Hiren Gogoi, Tagam Dobiam and Sonu Singh from RGU, along with Professor Oliver Betz and Tobias Mainda from the German university.

According to the study, the newly described species were found in forest ecosystems, particularly in decaying wood and moist leaf litter.

Specimens were recorded in ecologically important sites such as Pakke Tiger Reserve and Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, both known for their rich biodiversity.

The researchers stressed that the fragile habitats of these areas require sustained conservation efforts.

The study also noted that Arunachal Pradesh remains one of the least explored regions for insect diversity, suggesting that continued scientific exploration could reveal many more previously unknown species.

The researchers said documenting such organisms is crucial for understanding ecosystem dynamics and strengthening biodiversity conservation in the Eastern Himalayan region.

The research paper was made available online on April 1.

Reacting to the discovery, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the finding once again demonstrates the extraordinary natural wealth of the state.

"A new species of rove beetle discovered in our forest ecosystems is yet another example of Arunachal's extraordinary biodiversity. These beetles, belonging to the Staphylinidae family, play an important role as natural predators and decomposers," Mein said in a post on X.

The deputy chief minister added that such discoveries underline the importance of protecting the state's pristine forests.

"Every new discovery reminds us of the urgent need to conserve Arunachal's ecosystems, which shelter numerous rare and unique species," he said.