Three of family killed after house collapses due to heavy rains in Karnataka’s Raichur

Three members of a family, including a child, died after their house wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Karnataka’s Raichur district, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the incident happened in Kurdi village in Manavi taluk of Raichur district on Sunday night, and the deceased have been identified as Paramesh, 45, Jayamma, 40, and Bharat. 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Manavi taluk has been battered by rain for the past three days, and as a result, the houses walls have weakened. “The family was asleep when the building collapsed. We were informed about the neighbours, and with the help of locals, we searched the debris, but all of them died on the spot,” said a senior district police officer.

The incident comes after four women died while crossing a bridge after heavy rains late on Saturday evening in Karnataka’s Koppala district. According to residents, the women labourers were returning from work and trying to cross the submerged bridge at Sankanur village in Yellaburagi of Koppala when the incident took place.

“The women had gone to work in the morning hours, and returned by the evening. While returning, they thought that if they wait any longer, the water levels might increase. They held hands and tried to cross the bridge. Most of them managed to cross over, but the four victims have swept away. We tried to save them but failed,” said a resident, who didn’t wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The villagers attempted to rescue the victims, but unfortunately, they could not be saved. The villagers requested that I should give my word that the bridge work will be completed soon. The proposal is already before the government, and I will get it approved as soon as possible,” the resident added.

Parts of Karnataka could see some rainfall starting in October, according to fresh weather forecast.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over north interior Karnataka and coastal districts, while scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over south interior Karnataka and Malnad districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert over the following districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppala, Raichur, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}